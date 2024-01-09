News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
23
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
23
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Blinken on diplomacy push in Israel as it says war to continue all year
Middle East News
2024-01-09 | 01:23
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Blinken on diplomacy push in Israel as it says war to continue all year
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was due to meet Israeli leaders on Tuesday in his quest to prevent the Gaza war from growing into a regional conflagration, as the Israeli military said its fight against Hamas would continue all year.
Blinken arrived in Tel Aviv late on Monday to brief Israeli officials on his two days of talks with Arab leaders on ending the war.
Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told the Wall Street Journal his country was determined to end Hamas' rule of Gaza and deter other Iran-backed adversaries.
But Israel has come under growing pressure from the United States, its closest ally, and Arab leaders to scale back the assault.
US President Joe Biden, confronted on Monday by protesters shouting "ceasefire now" while visiting an historic Black church in South Carolina, said he had been "quietly" working to encourage Israel to ease its attacks and "significantly get out of Gaza".
Israeli officials have said the operation is entering a new phase of more targeted warfare, but there was no respite in the fighting on Monday.
Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, an Israeli military spokesman, said a "different mix of forces" was pursuing holdout Hamas fighters in the north as "intense operational activity" focused on central Gaza and around the southern city of Khan Younis.
"Handling tough battles in both the center and south," Hagari said. "The fighting will continue through 2024."
Reuters
Middle East News
Blinken
US
Diplomacy
Israel
War
Year
Gaza
Next
Jordanian jets strike Iran-linked drug dealers inside Syria
Blinken Arrives in Israel Seeking to Prevent Escalation of Gaza Conflict
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-18
War and diplomacy: Israeli-US talks on Gaza, Lebanon, and Red Sea security
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-18
War and diplomacy: Israeli-US talks on Gaza, Lebanon, and Red Sea security
0
World News
09:58
Blinken discussed with Borrell in Saudi Arabia efforts to prevent the escalation of war in Gaza
World News
09:58
Blinken discussed with Borrell in Saudi Arabia efforts to prevent the escalation of war in Gaza
0
World News
2024-01-07
Blinken continues his regional tour in Jordan to discuss the Gaza war
World News
2024-01-07
Blinken continues his regional tour in Jordan to discuss the Gaza war
0
World News
2024-01-06
Turkey says discussed Gaza war and Sweden's joining NATO with Blinken
World News
2024-01-06
Turkey says discussed Gaza war and Sweden's joining NATO with Blinken
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
03:34
Haniyeh: The Israeli occupation will never be able to recover its prisoners until all our prisoners are released from its prisons
Middle East News
03:34
Haniyeh: The Israeli occupation will never be able to recover its prisoners until all our prisoners are released from its prisons
0
Middle East News
02:36
Jordanian jets strike Iran-linked drug dealers inside Syria
Middle East News
02:36
Jordanian jets strike Iran-linked drug dealers inside Syria
0
World News
14:48
Blinken Arrives in Israel Seeking to Prevent Escalation of Gaza Conflict
World News
14:48
Blinken Arrives in Israel Seeking to Prevent Escalation of Gaza Conflict
0
Middle East News
12:19
Palestinian Islamic Jihad publishes video of an Israeli hostage in Gaza
Middle East News
12:19
Palestinian Islamic Jihad publishes video of an Israeli hostage in Gaza
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-08
Destruction After Targeting Center of Odeisseh in Front of al-Sahili Center (VIDEOS)
Lebanon News
2023-12-08
Destruction After Targeting Center of Odeisseh in Front of al-Sahili Center (VIDEOS)
0
Middle East News
2023-11-30
Hamas claims Jerusalem shooting that killed three, calls for ‘escalation’
Middle East News
2023-11-30
Hamas claims Jerusalem shooting that killed three, calls for ‘escalation’
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-05
European Observatory urges Lebanese judiciary to follow French example in seizing funds of Salameh and associates
Lebanon News
2023-07-05
European Observatory urges Lebanese judiciary to follow French example in seizing funds of Salameh and associates
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-13
LBCI sources: TotalEnergies halts drilling in Block 9 after finding only water
Lebanon News
2023-10-13
LBCI sources: TotalEnergies halts drilling in Block 9 after finding only water
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:57
Hezbollah mourns the death of Commander Wissam Hassan Tawil in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:57
Hezbollah mourns the death of Commander Wissam Hassan Tawil in southern Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
06:26
Reuters security sources: Israeli strike on Lebanon kills senior commander in elite Hezbollah unit
Lebanon News
06:26
Reuters security sources: Israeli strike on Lebanon kills senior commander in elite Hezbollah unit
3
Lebanon News
06:08
Hezbollah field official killed in Israeli raid, LBCI sources confirm
Lebanon News
06:08
Hezbollah field official killed in Israeli raid, LBCI sources confirm
4
Lebanon News
05:34
Prepared for the 'unthinkable': Raad warns against Israel's 'aggressive' plans
Lebanon News
05:34
Prepared for the 'unthinkable': Raad warns against Israel's 'aggressive' plans
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:19
External or internal? Intrigue deepens in Beirut Airport's cyber attack case
News Bulletin Reports
11:19
External or internal? Intrigue deepens in Beirut Airport's cyber attack case
6
Middle East News
12:19
Palestinian Islamic Jihad publishes video of an Israeli hostage in Gaza
Middle East News
12:19
Palestinian Islamic Jihad publishes video of an Israeli hostage in Gaza
7
Lebanon News
08:54
Mikati: Peace decision rests with Lebanon, war decision in Israel's hands
Lebanon News
08:54
Mikati: Peace decision rests with Lebanon, war decision in Israel's hands
8
Press Highlights
01:07
Lebanon in the middle of war
Press Highlights
01:07
Lebanon in the middle of war
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More