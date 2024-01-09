Blinken on diplomacy push in Israel as it says war to continue all year

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was due to meet Israeli leaders on Tuesday in his quest to prevent the Gaza war from growing into a regional conflagration, as the Israeli military said its fight against Hamas would continue all year.



Blinken arrived in Tel Aviv late on Monday to brief Israeli officials on his two days of talks with Arab leaders on ending the war.



Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told the Wall Street Journal his country was determined to end Hamas' rule of Gaza and deter other Iran-backed adversaries.



But Israel has come under growing pressure from the United States, its closest ally, and Arab leaders to scale back the assault.



US President Joe Biden, confronted on Monday by protesters shouting "ceasefire now" while visiting an historic Black church in South Carolina, said he had been "quietly" working to encourage Israel to ease its attacks and "significantly get out of Gaza".



Israeli officials have said the operation is entering a new phase of more targeted warfare, but there was no respite in the fighting on Monday.



Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, an Israeli military spokesman, said a "different mix of forces" was pursuing holdout Hamas fighters in the north as "intense operational activity" focused on central Gaza and around the southern city of Khan Younis.



"Handling tough battles in both the center and south," Hagari said. "The fighting will continue through 2024."

Reuters