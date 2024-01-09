Jordanian jets strike Iran-linked drug dealers inside Syria

Middle East News
2024-01-09 | 02:36
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Jordanian jets strike Iran-linked drug dealers inside Syria
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Jordanian jets strike Iran-linked drug dealers inside Syria

Jordanian jets conducted four strikes inside Syria on Tuesday in the second such raid within a week against suspected farms and hideouts of Iran-linked drug smugglers, regional intelligence sources said.

Jordan's army has stepped up a campaign against drug dealers after clashes last month with dozens of people suspected of links to pro-Iranian militias, who were carrying large hauls over its border with Syria along with weapons and explosives.

Jordan and its Western allies have blamed Lebanon-based, Iran-backed Hezbollah and other pro-Iranian militia who control much of southern Syria as being behind the surge in smuggling.

Iran and Hezbollah have dismissed the allegations as a Western plot against Syria, which itself denies complicity with Iran-backed militia which opponents link to its security forces.

The sources confirmed reports by Syrian news portal Suwayda 24 that three strikes targeted leading drug dealers in the towns of Shaab and Arman in Sweida province near the Jordan-Syria border. The fourth strike hit a farm near the village of Malah.



Reuters

Middle East News

Jordanian

Jets

Strike

Iran

Linked

Drug

Dealers

Syria

LBCI Next
Haniyeh: The Israeli occupation will never be able to recover its prisoners until all our prisoners are released from its prisons
Blinken on diplomacy push in Israel as it says war to continue all year
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-19

Five Syrians killed in Jordanian strikes at border with Syria in fight against drug smuggling

LBCI
World News
2023-11-09

US airstrike on weapons storage in Syria linked to Iran

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-30

US airstrikes kill nearly 20 pro-Iran fighters in Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-26

Three additional casualties in Israeli strike targeting Iranian official in Syria

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
03:34

Haniyeh: The Israeli occupation will never be able to recover its prisoners until all our prisoners are released from its prisons

LBCI
Middle East News
01:23

Blinken on diplomacy push in Israel as it says war to continue all year

LBCI
World News
14:48

Blinken Arrives in Israel Seeking to Prevent Escalation of Gaza Conflict

LBCI
Middle East News
12:19

Palestinian Islamic Jihad publishes video of an Israeli hostage in Gaza

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:19

External or internal? Intrigue deepens in Beirut Airport's cyber attack case

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-08

Destruction After Targeting Center of Odeisseh in Front of al-Sahili Center (VIDEOS)

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-30

Hamas claims Jerusalem shooting that killed three, calls for ‘escalation’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-05

European Observatory urges Lebanese judiciary to follow French example in seizing funds of Salameh and associates

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:57

Hezbollah mourns the death of Commander Wissam Hassan Tawil in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:26

Reuters security sources: Israeli strike on Lebanon kills senior commander in elite Hezbollah unit

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:08

Hezbollah field official killed in Israeli raid, LBCI sources confirm

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:34

Prepared for the 'unthinkable': Raad warns against Israel's 'aggressive' plans

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:19

External or internal? Intrigue deepens in Beirut Airport's cyber attack case

LBCI
Middle East News
12:19

Palestinian Islamic Jihad publishes video of an Israeli hostage in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:54

Mikati: Peace decision rests with Lebanon, war decision in Israel's hands

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:07

Lebanon in the middle of war

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More