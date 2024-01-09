More than 23,210 killed from Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip

Middle East News
2024-01-09 | 04:56
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
More than 23,210 killed from Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
More than 23,210 killed from Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip

The Health Ministry affiliated with Hamas announced on Tuesday that the death toll from Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip has risen to 23,210 since the start of the war on October 7.

In a statement, the ministry revealed that the toll in the past 24 hours alone reached 126 fatalities, with 59,167 individuals injured since the beginning of the war. The majority of the casualties continue to be women and children. 

 
AFP

Middle East News

Palestinians

Killed

Israeli

Bombing

Gaza Strip

LBCI Next
Israeli President: Gaza genocide claim at ICJ 'atrocious and preposterous'
Haniyeh: The Israeli occupation will never be able to recover its prisoners until all our prisoners are released from its prisons
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-09

At least 17,700 Palestinians killed by Israeli bombing of Gaza Strip: Health Ministry

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-23

At least 20,258 Palestinians killed in Gaza by Israeli bombing: Gaza Health Ministry

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-03

More than 15,500 Palestinians killed from Israeli bombing in Gaza: Health Ministry

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-23

Nearly 15,000 Palestinians, including 6,150 children, killed in Israeli bombing in Gaza: Hamas

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:39

Germany: Reformed Palestinian Authority must play big role after war

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:26

Avichay Adraee: Hezbollah is risking the future of the region for Hamas

LBCI
Middle East News
07:07

ISIS attack in the Syrian desert leave 14 members of the regime forces dead: Observatory

LBCI
Middle East News
06:34

US airstrike thwarts rocket attack on Iraqi air base: Reuters sources

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
05:46

Hezbollah targets Israeli base with drones in response to recent assassinations

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-12

US will organize flights to evacuate its citizens from Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-02

Gaza conflict's ripple effect: Will diplomacy prevail or lead to wider conflict in border villages?

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:07

Lebanon in the middle of war

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:07

Lebanon in the middle of war

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:19

External or internal? Intrigue deepens in Beirut Airport's cyber attack case

LBCI
Middle East News
12:19

Palestinian Islamic Jihad publishes video of an Israeli hostage in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:54

Mikati: Peace decision rests with Lebanon, war decision in Israel's hands

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:42

Reuters, citing two sources in Lebanon familiar with Hezbollah: Three members of Hezbollah killed in an airstrike on their car in Ghandouriyeh

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:24

Hochstein's 'blueprint': The geopolitical chess game on the Lebanese-Israeli front

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:22

LBCI's sources: Two missiles from an Israeli drone target a car in Ghandouriyeh, and a third missile prevents ambulances from approaching

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:41

Unveiling the tactics: Israel's psychological warfare amidst military operations in southern Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More