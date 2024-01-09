Israeli President: Gaza genocide claim at ICJ 'atrocious and preposterous'

Middle East News
2024-01-09 | 05:18
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israeli President: Gaza genocide claim at ICJ &#39;atrocious and preposterous&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Israeli President: Gaza genocide claim at ICJ 'atrocious and preposterous'

Israeli President Isaac Herzog said on Tuesday that "there is nothing more atrocious and preposterous" than a lawsuit filed in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) accusing Israel of genocide against Palestinians in its Gaza offensive.

The case, brought by South Africa, is due to begin hearings on Thursday and focus on the many civilians among the more than 23,000 people that Gaza health authorities say have been killed in the more than three-month-old war between Israel and Hamas.

Speaking to visiting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Herzog accused South Africa of hypocrisy for bringing the case, and thanked Washington for its support of Israel, which says it makes utmost efforts to avoid civilian casualties in Gaza.

"Actually our enemies, Hamas, in their charter, call for the destruction of our nation, the State of Israel - the only nation-state of the Jewish people," Herzog said.

"We will be there at the International Court of Justice and will present proudly our case of using self-defence under our most inherent right under international humanitarian law."

The offensive was triggered by a cross-border Hamas rampage by Islamist fighters who, Israel says, killed 1,200 people and abducted 240.

Since then, Israeli forces have laid much of the enclave to waste, and nearly all its 2.3 million people have been driven from their homes at least once, causing a humanitarian catastrophe.

Israel blames Hamas, which has ruled Gaza since 2007, for harm to civilians for operating among them, which the fighters deny. It insists it will press ahead until Islamist Hamas is dismantled and 132 remaining hostages recovered.

Israel must win, Herzog said, "because it's a war that affects international values and the values of the free world".

As of Tuesday, the Israeli military said 182 soldiers had been killed in Gaza fighting.

Reuters
 

Middle East News

Israel

President

Isaac Herzog

International Court of Justice

ICJ

Genocide

Palestinians

Gaza

Offensive

LBCI Next
Israel working to clarify COSCO's position on shipping to Israel
More than 23,210 killed from Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-06

Gaza Health Ministry: 22,722 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes since October 7

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-05

Gaza Health Ministry: 22,600 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes since October 7

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-03

Israeli minister calls for mass migration of Palestinians from Gaza regardless of Washington's stance

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-01

Gaza Health Ministry: 21,978 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks since October 7

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:39

Germany: Reformed Palestinian Authority must play big role after war

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:26

Avichay Adraee: Hezbollah is risking the future of the region for Hamas

LBCI
Middle East News
07:07

ISIS attack in the Syrian desert leave 14 members of the regime forces dead: Observatory

LBCI
Middle East News
06:34

US airstrike thwarts rocket attack on Iraqi air base: Reuters sources

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
05:46

Hezbollah targets Israeli base with drones in response to recent assassinations

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-12

US will organize flights to evacuate its citizens from Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-02

Gaza conflict's ripple effect: Will diplomacy prevail or lead to wider conflict in border villages?

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:07

Lebanon in the middle of war

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:07

Lebanon in the middle of war

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:19

External or internal? Intrigue deepens in Beirut Airport's cyber attack case

LBCI
Middle East News
12:19

Palestinian Islamic Jihad publishes video of an Israeli hostage in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:54

Mikati: Peace decision rests with Lebanon, war decision in Israel's hands

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:42

Reuters, citing two sources in Lebanon familiar with Hezbollah: Three members of Hezbollah killed in an airstrike on their car in Ghandouriyeh

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:24

Hochstein's 'blueprint': The geopolitical chess game on the Lebanese-Israeli front

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:22

LBCI's sources: Two missiles from an Israeli drone target a car in Ghandouriyeh, and a third missile prevents ambulances from approaching

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:41

Unveiling the tactics: Israel's psychological warfare amidst military operations in southern Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More