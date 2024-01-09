Israeli army announces the death of nine of its soldiers in Gaza

The Israeli army announced on Tuesday the death of nine more of its soldiers in Gaza, bringing the total losses in its war on the Strip to 187 dead.



Most of these new casualties were from the engineering units operating against the tunnels of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) in the south and center of the sector, where Israel shifted its focus in the fighting after announcing on Saturday the dismantling of the movement's infrastructure in northern Gaza.



The army had earlier announced that four of its soldiers were killed. The update brings the total to nine, all of whom lost their lives yesterday, Monday, after notifying their families.



