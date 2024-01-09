ISIS attack in the Syrian desert leave 14 members of the regime forces dead: Observatory

2024-01-09 | 07:07
ISIS attack in the Syrian desert leave 14 members of the regime forces dead: Observatory
ISIS attack in the Syrian desert leave 14 members of the regime forces dead: Observatory

At least 14 members of the Syrian government forces were killed in a sudden attack by the Islamic State (ISIS) on a military bus in central Syria, as reported by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights on Tuesday.

The observatory detailed that ISIS militants "launched a brutal attack on a military transport bus in the Tadmor desert in the eastern countryside of Homs," resulting in the death of "at least 14 members of the government forces" with others sustaining injuries.

 
AFP

