News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
20
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
La Ekher EL Omr
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
20
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
ISIS attack in the Syrian desert leave 14 members of the regime forces dead: Observatory
Middle East News
2024-01-09 | 07:07
High views
Share
Share
0
min
ISIS attack in the Syrian desert leave 14 members of the regime forces dead: Observatory
At least 14 members of the Syrian government forces were killed in a sudden attack by the Islamic State (ISIS) on a military bus in central Syria, as reported by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights on Tuesday.
The observatory detailed that ISIS militants "launched a brutal attack on a military transport bus in the Tadmor desert in the eastern countryside of Homs," resulting in the death of "at least 14 members of the government forces" with others sustaining injuries.
AFP
Middle East News
ISIS
Attack
Syrian
Regime
Forces
Dead
Observatory
Next
Avichay Adraee: Hezbollah is risking the future of the region for Hamas
US airstrike thwarts rocket attack on Iraqi air base: Reuters sources
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-11-10
ISIS claims responsibility for attack on the pro-government forces and soldiers in Syria
Middle East News
2023-11-10
ISIS claims responsibility for attack on the pro-government forces and soldiers in Syria
0
Middle East News
2023-11-08
ISIS attacks kill at least 30 pro-government forces in Syria
Middle East News
2023-11-08
ISIS attacks kill at least 30 pro-government forces in Syria
0
World News
2024-01-04
US official: US military carries out strike in Baghdad against Iraqi faction commander believed to be responsible for attacks on US forces
World News
2024-01-04
US official: US military carries out strike in Baghdad against Iraqi faction commander believed to be responsible for attacks on US forces
0
Middle East News
2024-01-02
Nine Syrian soldiers and gunmen killed in attack by Islamic State
Middle East News
2024-01-02
Nine Syrian soldiers and gunmen killed in attack by Islamic State
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:18
Strained ceasefire: Unraveling the 1949 Lebanon-Israel agreement
News Bulletin Reports
10:18
Strained ceasefire: Unraveling the 1949 Lebanon-Israel agreement
0
World News
09:32
Blinken affirms to Netanyahu the 'importance' of avoiding harm to civilians in Gaza
World News
09:32
Blinken affirms to Netanyahu the 'importance' of avoiding harm to civilians in Gaza
0
World News
09:03
WHO: Medics, patients flee Gaza's remaining hospitals as fighting intensifies
World News
09:03
WHO: Medics, patients flee Gaza's remaining hospitals as fighting intensifies
0
World News
07:39
Germany: Reformed Palestinian Authority must play big role after war
World News
07:39
Germany: Reformed Palestinian Authority must play big role after war
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-19
MP Ziad Hawat to LBCI: The opposition stands firm with Jihad Azour until now
Lebanon News
2023-08-19
MP Ziad Hawat to LBCI: The opposition stands firm with Jihad Azour until now
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-06
Palestinian icon: Ahed Tamimi re-arrested by Israeli authorities
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-06
Palestinian icon: Ahed Tamimi re-arrested by Israeli authorities
0
Middle East News
05:46
Hezbollah targets Israeli base with drones in response to recent assassinations
Middle East News
05:46
Hezbollah targets Israeli base with drones in response to recent assassinations
0
Middle East News
2024-01-07
Hamas-affiliated Health Ministry: Two journalists killed in Israeli strike
Middle East News
2024-01-07
Hamas-affiliated Health Ministry: Two journalists killed in Israeli strike
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
01:07
Lebanon in the middle of war
Press Highlights
01:07
Lebanon in the middle of war
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:19
External or internal? Intrigue deepens in Beirut Airport's cyber attack case
News Bulletin Reports
11:19
External or internal? Intrigue deepens in Beirut Airport's cyber attack case
3
Middle East News
12:19
Palestinian Islamic Jihad publishes video of an Israeli hostage in Gaza
Middle East News
12:19
Palestinian Islamic Jihad publishes video of an Israeli hostage in Gaza
4
Lebanon News
03:42
Reuters, citing two sources in Lebanon familiar with Hezbollah: Three members of Hezbollah killed in an airstrike on their car in Ghandouriyeh
Lebanon News
03:42
Reuters, citing two sources in Lebanon familiar with Hezbollah: Three members of Hezbollah killed in an airstrike on their car in Ghandouriyeh
5
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-08
Hochstein's 'blueprint': The geopolitical chess game on the Lebanese-Israeli front
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-08
Hochstein's 'blueprint': The geopolitical chess game on the Lebanese-Israeli front
6
Middle East News
05:46
Hezbollah targets Israeli base with drones in response to recent assassinations
Middle East News
05:46
Hezbollah targets Israeli base with drones in response to recent assassinations
7
Lebanon News
03:22
LBCI's sources: Two missiles from an Israeli drone target a car in Ghandouriyeh, and a third missile prevents ambulances from approaching
Lebanon News
03:22
LBCI's sources: Two missiles from an Israeli drone target a car in Ghandouriyeh, and a third missile prevents ambulances from approaching
8
Press Highlights
00:47
Does Hochstein's mission include the Shebaa Farms?
Press Highlights
00:47
Does Hochstein's mission include the Shebaa Farms?
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More