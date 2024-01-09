Israeli Defense Minister calls for escalating pressure on Iran to avoid regional escalation

2024-01-09
Israeli Defense Minister calls for escalating pressure on Iran to avoid regional escalation
Israeli Defense Minister calls for escalating pressure on Iran to avoid regional escalation

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant affirmed on Tuesday to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that intensifying pressure on Iran is "essential" to avoid escalation in the region amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza. 

A government statement quoted Gallant as saying, "Increasing pressure on Iran is crucial and can prevent escalation in other areas of the region." 

AFP   
 

