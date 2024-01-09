Jordan's King plans to hold a summit on Gaza with Egyptian and Palestinian presidents

2024-01-09 | 13:32
Jordan&#39;s King plans to hold a summit on Gaza with Egyptian and Palestinian presidents
Jordan's King plans to hold a summit on Gaza with Egyptian and Palestinian presidents

On Tuesday, the official Jordanian news agency reported that Jordan's King Abdullah intends to hold a summit with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Wednesday to discuss the "serious developments" in the Gaza Strip.

Reuters

Middle East News

Jordan

King Abdullah

Summit

Gaza

Egypt

Palestinian

President

Abdel Fattah El-Sisi

Mahmoud Abbas

War

