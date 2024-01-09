News
Jordan's King plans to hold a summit on Gaza with Egyptian and Palestinian presidents
Middle East News
2024-01-09 | 13:32
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Jordan's King plans to hold a summit on Gaza with Egyptian and Palestinian presidents
On Tuesday, the official Jordanian news agency reported that Jordan's King Abdullah intends to hold a summit with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Wednesday to discuss the "serious developments" in the Gaza Strip.
Reuters
Middle East News
Jordan
King Abdullah
Summit
Gaza
Egypt
Palestinian
President
Abdel Fattah El-Sisi
Mahmoud Abbas
War
