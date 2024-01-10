Palestinian Journalist Accuses Israeli Army of Torture During Detention in Gaza

The news outlet 'Al-Araby Al-Jadeed,' based in London, announced on Tuesday that the Israeli army released its Gaza bureau chief, Diaa al-Kahlout, after detaining him for over a month, stating that the Palestinian journalist was subjected to torture during his arrest.



Al-Kahlout was one of many Palestinians detained by the Israeli forces in early December in the northern Gaza Strip. Israeli television channels broadcasted images of them during their arrest.



In those images, dozens of Palestinians were shown stripped of their clothes, except for their underwear, sitting on the ground blindfolded under the guard of Israeli military personnel."

AFP