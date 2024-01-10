Palestinian Journalist Accuses Israeli Army of Torture During Detention in Gaza

Middle East News
2024-01-10 | 01:59
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Palestinian Journalist Accuses Israeli Army of Torture During Detention in Gaza
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Palestinian Journalist Accuses Israeli Army of Torture During Detention in Gaza

The news outlet 'Al-Araby Al-Jadeed,' based in London, announced on Tuesday that the Israeli army released its Gaza bureau chief, Diaa al-Kahlout, after detaining him for over a month, stating that the Palestinian journalist was subjected to torture during his arrest.

Al-Kahlout was one of many Palestinians detained by the Israeli forces in early December in the northern Gaza Strip. Israeli television channels broadcasted images of them during their arrest.

In those images, dozens of Palestinians were shown stripped of their clothes, except for their underwear, sitting on the ground blindfolded under the guard of Israeli military personnel."
 
 
 
AFP

Middle East News

Gaza

Palestine

Israel

Torture

Journalist

LBCI Next
Blinken Visits Occupied West Bank Amid Calls for Humanitarian Aid and Civilian Protection
US and British Forces Thwart Houthi Drone and Missile Attack
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-09

'Nowhere is safe in Gaza': RSF reports 41 journalists killed in Israel-Palestine war

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-07

Journalist Hamza, son of Wael al-Dahdouh, martyred in Israeli shelling in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-16

Permanent Representative of Palestine to the UN calls on the world to pay attention to Israeli "genocide" in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-07

Palestinian Journalist Mohammad Abu Hasira at WAFA agency killed in Israeli airstrike in Gaza along with family members

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
06:31

Gaza Health Ministry says 23,357 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks since October 7th

LBCI
Middle East News
06:22

Saudi Arabia says focused on all kinds of energy, not just oil

LBCI
Middle East News
06:11

Blinken affirms to Abbas US support for Palestinian state establishment

LBCI
Middle East News
05:38

Blinken to visit Bahrain on an unannounced stop of his regional tour: US official

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-08

Hezbollah mourns the death of Commander Wissam Hassan Tawil in southern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-16

Behind the Veil of Secrecy: The Israeli Skin Bank and Controversies Surrounding Organ Harvesting

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:25

UNIFIL, Lebanese army uncover Israeli-extended 'flammable materials pipelines' in southern areas

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-10

MP Douaihy to LBCI: What remains of the Lebanese state and its institutions collapsed with the truck's fall

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:29

Israel says it killed a senior Hezbollah commander

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:25

UNIFIL, Lebanese army uncover Israeli-extended 'flammable materials pipelines' in southern areas

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:25

Unveiling Lebanon's rent law changes: What is at stake for 24,000 tenants?

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:26

Avichay Adraee: Hezbollah is risking the future of the region for Hamas

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:18

Strained truce: Unraveling the 1949 Lebanon-Israel agreement

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:59

Emirati conglomerate Al Habtoor Group seeks justice for breaches of 'Investment Treaty' with Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:54

Lebanon's 'ski sector' faces crisis: Delayed season and lack of snow

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:48

Targeting Hamas: Unraveling Israeli assassinations' saga in the Palestinian struggle

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More