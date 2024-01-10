Blinken to visit Bahrain on an unannounced stop of his regional tour: US official

Middle East News
2024-01-10 | 05:38
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Blinken to visit Bahrain on an unannounced stop of his regional tour: US official
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Blinken to visit Bahrain on an unannounced stop of his regional tour: US official

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to visit Bahrain on Wednesday in an undisclosed stop of his Middle East tour, according to a US State Department official.

The official clarified that after visiting Israel on Tuesday and moving on to Ramallah on Wednesday to meet with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Blinken will later head to Manama to meet with Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa. 

This visit is part of regional consultations related to the war in the Gaza Strip.

 
AFP

Middle East News

Blinken

US

Visit

Bahrain

Regional

Tour

LBCI Next
Blinken affirms to Abbas US support for Palestinian state establishment
Iraqi PM: Iraq seeks quick exit of US forces but no deadline set
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-01-07

Blinken continues his regional tour in Jordan to discuss the Gaza war

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-07

From Gaza to Lebanon: Blinken's efforts to maintain regional stability during Middle East tour

LBCI
World News
2023-11-29

Blinken says he will focus on truce extension during visit to Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-05

US Secretary of State Blinken makes an unannounced visit to Baghdad

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
09:17

Islamic Resistance in Iraq targets US base in Syria

LBCI
World News
08:44

Germany announces resumption of arms exports to Saudi Arabia

LBCI
Middle East News
08:35

Morocco wins presidency of the Human Rights Council for 2024

LBCI
Middle East News
07:56

Footage shows Israeli vehicles driving over Palestinian killed in army raid

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:18

Strained truce: Unraveling the 1949 Lebanon-Israel agreement

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2023-11-22

Iran FM says things will worsen if there is no permanent ceasefire in Gaza

LBCI
World News
2024-01-04

US official: US military carries out strike in Baghdad against Iraqi faction commander believed to be responsible for attacks on US forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:10

MP Fadi Alameh unveils legislative proposals on Syrian asylum and foreign goods

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:29

Israel says it killed a senior Hezbollah commander

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:25

UNIFIL, Lebanese army uncover Israeli-extended 'flammable materials pipelines' in southern areas

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:25

Unveiling Lebanon's rent law changes: What is at stake for 24,000 tenants?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:59

Emirati conglomerate Al Habtoor Group seeks justice for breaches of 'Investment Treaty' with Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:18

Strained truce: Unraveling the 1949 Lebanon-Israel agreement

LBCI
Middle East News
07:56

Footage shows Israeli vehicles driving over Palestinian killed in army raid

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:04

Lebanon postpones launch of new foreign exchange platform due southern tensions: Reuters source

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:04

Crisis Unfolding: US Envoy's Visit to Beirut and Hezbollah's Diplomatic Maneuvers

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More