Blinken to visit Bahrain on an unannounced stop of his regional tour: US official

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to visit Bahrain on Wednesday in an undisclosed stop of his Middle East tour, according to a US State Department official.



The official clarified that after visiting Israel on Tuesday and moving on to Ramallah on Wednesday to meet with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Blinken will later head to Manama to meet with Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.



This visit is part of regional consultations related to the war in the Gaza Strip.





AFP