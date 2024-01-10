Blinken affirms to Abbas US support for Palestinian state establishment

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken affirmed to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Wednesday Washington's support with "concrete measures" for the establishment of a Palestinian state.



The spokesperson for the State Department, Matthew Miller, stated that Blinken reiterated Washington's steadfast position on the necessity of the establishment of a Palestinian state alongside Israel "living in peace and security." This came during their meeting in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank.



AFP