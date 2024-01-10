Saudi Arabia says focused on all kinds of energy, not just oil

2024-01-10 | 06:22
Saudi Arabia says focused on all kinds of energy, not just oil

Saudi Arabia is taking climate change issues seriously and has shifted its focus to all kinds of energy, not just oil, Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman told an industry event on Wednesday.

Saudi Arabia, the world's largest oil exporter, supported a deal at the U.N. climate summit in December to transition the global economy to cleaner forms of energy.

But the Saudi-led oil producer group the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) had opposed a group of some 100 countries that lobbied for stronger language to "phase out" oil, gas and coal use in the final agreement.
 
 

Middle East News

Saudi

Saudi Arabia

LBCI Next
Gaza Health Ministry says 23,357 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks since October 7th
Blinken affirms to Abbas US support for Palestinian state establishment
LBCI Previous

