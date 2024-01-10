Gaza Health Ministry says 23,357 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks since October 7th

Middle East News
2024-01-10 | 06:31
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Gaza Health Ministry says 23,357 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks since October 7th
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Gaza Health Ministry says 23,357 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks since October 7th

The Ministry of Health in Gaza stated in a press release on Wednesday that 23,357 Palestinians have been killed and 59,410 injured in Israeli attacks on the sector since October 7th. 

It added that 147 Palestinians were killed and 243 others were injured in the past twenty-four hours. 

“A number of victims still remains under the rubble and in the streets, where rescue and civil defense teams are unable to reach them,” it said. 
 

Middle East News

Health Ministry

Gaza

Palestinians

Israel

Attacks

October 7th

LBCI Next
Abbas to Blinken: Gaza Strip is an integral part of the Palestinian state
Saudi Arabia says focused on all kinds of energy, not just oil
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-01

Gaza Health Ministry: 21,978 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks since October 7

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-06

Gaza Health Ministry: 22,722 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes since October 7

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-05

Gaza Health Ministry: 22,600 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes since October 7

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-04

Health Ministry official: 14 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks west of Khan Yunis

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
09:17

Islamic Resistance in Iraq targets US base in Syria

LBCI
World News
08:44

Germany announces resumption of arms exports to Saudi Arabia

LBCI
Middle East News
08:35

Morocco wins presidency of the Human Rights Council for 2024

LBCI
Middle East News
07:56

Footage shows Israeli vehicles driving over Palestinian killed in army raid

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:18

Strained truce: Unraveling the 1949 Lebanon-Israel agreement

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2023-11-22

Iran FM says things will worsen if there is no permanent ceasefire in Gaza

LBCI
World News
2024-01-04

US official: US military carries out strike in Baghdad against Iraqi faction commander believed to be responsible for attacks on US forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:10

MP Fadi Alameh unveils legislative proposals on Syrian asylum and foreign goods

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:29

Israel says it killed a senior Hezbollah commander

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:25

UNIFIL, Lebanese army uncover Israeli-extended 'flammable materials pipelines' in southern areas

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:25

Unveiling Lebanon's rent law changes: What is at stake for 24,000 tenants?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:59

Emirati conglomerate Al Habtoor Group seeks justice for breaches of 'Investment Treaty' with Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:18

Strained truce: Unraveling the 1949 Lebanon-Israel agreement

LBCI
Middle East News
07:56

Footage shows Israeli vehicles driving over Palestinian killed in army raid

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:04

Lebanon postpones launch of new foreign exchange platform due southern tensions: Reuters source

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:04

Crisis Unfolding: US Envoy's Visit to Beirut and Hezbollah's Diplomatic Maneuvers

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More