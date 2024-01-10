Abbas to Blinken: Gaza Strip is an integral part of the Palestinian state

Middle East News
2024-01-10 | 07:23
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Abbas to Blinken: Gaza Strip is an integral part of the Palestinian state
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Abbas to Blinken: Gaza Strip is an integral part of the Palestinian state

In an official statement, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas informed US Secretary of State Antony Blinken today, Wednesday, that the Gaza Strip is an integral part of the aspirations for establishing a Palestinian state.  

Abbas emphasized that it is unacceptable to entertain or deal with the occupation authorities' plans to separate or annex any part of it. 

The statement, as reported by the Palestinian news agency, quoted Abbas' complete rejection "of displacing any Palestinian citizen, whether in the Gaza Strip or the West Bank." 

Abbas called for "an international peace conference to end the Israeli occupation of Palestinian land and establish the state of Palestine with its capital in East Jerusalem, achieving peace and security for all." 

Reuters 
 

Middle East News

Palestine

Mahmoud Abbas

Antony Blinken

Gaza Strip

Palestine

State

East Jerusalem

West Bank

LBCI Next
Footage shows Israeli vehicles driving over Palestinian killed in army raid
Gaza Health Ministry says 23,357 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks since October 7th
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-11-17

The ICC confirms that five States requested it to investigate the situation in Palestine

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-26

Beyond history: The unseen 'bond of struggle' between Christians and Muslims in Palestine

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-24

A tale of hope: Christmas amid sadness in Palestine

LBCI
World News
2023-12-07

Putin tells Raisi vital to discuss Palestine; Raisi says genocide in Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
09:17

Islamic Resistance in Iraq targets US base in Syria

LBCI
World News
08:44

Germany announces resumption of arms exports to Saudi Arabia

LBCI
Middle East News
08:35

Morocco wins presidency of the Human Rights Council for 2024

LBCI
Middle East News
07:56

Footage shows Israeli vehicles driving over Palestinian killed in army raid

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:18

Strained truce: Unraveling the 1949 Lebanon-Israel agreement

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2023-11-22

Iran FM says things will worsen if there is no permanent ceasefire in Gaza

LBCI
World News
2024-01-04

US official: US military carries out strike in Baghdad against Iraqi faction commander believed to be responsible for attacks on US forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:10

MP Fadi Alameh unveils legislative proposals on Syrian asylum and foreign goods

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:29

Israel says it killed a senior Hezbollah commander

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:25

UNIFIL, Lebanese army uncover Israeli-extended 'flammable materials pipelines' in southern areas

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:25

Unveiling Lebanon's rent law changes: What is at stake for 24,000 tenants?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:59

Emirati conglomerate Al Habtoor Group seeks justice for breaches of 'Investment Treaty' with Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:18

Strained truce: Unraveling the 1949 Lebanon-Israel agreement

LBCI
Middle East News
07:56

Footage shows Israeli vehicles driving over Palestinian killed in army raid

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:04

Lebanon postpones launch of new foreign exchange platform due southern tensions: Reuters source

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:04

Crisis Unfolding: US Envoy's Visit to Beirut and Hezbollah's Diplomatic Maneuvers

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More