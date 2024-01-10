Abbas to Blinken: Gaza Strip is an integral part of the Palestinian state

In an official statement, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas informed US Secretary of State Antony Blinken today, Wednesday, that the Gaza Strip is an integral part of the aspirations for establishing a Palestinian state.



Abbas emphasized that it is unacceptable to entertain or deal with the occupation authorities' plans to separate or annex any part of it.



The statement, as reported by the Palestinian news agency, quoted Abbas' complete rejection "of displacing any Palestinian citizen, whether in the Gaza Strip or the West Bank."



Abbas called for "an international peace conference to end the Israeli occupation of Palestinian land and establish the state of Palestine with its capital in East Jerusalem, achieving peace and security for all."



Reuters