Morocco wins presidency of the Human Rights Council for 2024

On Wednesday, the Human Rights Council chose Ambassador Omar Zniber, Morocco's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office in Geneva, as its President for the year 2024.



The election took place through a secret ballot, with all 47 members of the human rights body participating in the process, marking the 18th annual cycle of the Council.



Ambassador Zniber expressed his gratitude, stating, "It is an honor for both the Kingdom of Morocco and me personally to have been elected as the head of this august Council for its 18th cycle – a position belonging to Africa."



Following his election, he acknowledged the significant responsibilities ahead, emphasizing the need to address the essential aspects of their collective work, focusing on promoting, respecting, and guaranteeing universally recognized human rights.



The secret ballot results revealed that Ambassador Zniber secured 30 votes, while the other candidate, Ambassador Mxolisi Nkosi, Permanent Representative of South Africa, received 17 votes.



According to the rules of procedure, the candidate with the highest number of votes and a majority of members present and voting was declared the President of the Human Rights Council.



A career diplomat, Omar Zniber has been serving as the Permanent Representative of Morocco to the United Nations Office in Geneva since 2018. His diplomatic journey includes roles such as Morocco's Ambassador to Germany and various ambassadorial positions in Vienna.