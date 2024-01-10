News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
17
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Wajeet Rass
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
17
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Islamic Resistance in Iraq targets US base in Syria
Middle East News
2024-01-10 | 09:17
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Islamic Resistance in Iraq targets US base in Syria
The Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced on Wednesday that it carried out a missile attack on a US base situated in the Koniko gas field within the Deir ez-Zor province of Syria.
Middle East News
Islamic Resistance
Iraq
US
Base
Syria
Next
US and British Forces Thwart Houthi Drone and Missile Attack
Maritime Operations Authority receives report on drone' activity in the Red Sea near Yemen
Previous
Latest News
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
12:33
LBCI's information denies BDL acting Governor Mansouri intention to establish new exchange rate for US dollar under Circular 151
Lebanon Economy
12:33
LBCI's information denies BDL acting Governor Mansouri intention to establish new exchange rate for US dollar under Circular 151
0
Middle East News
12:13
Egyptian President calls for 'decisive stand' to push for truce in Gaza
Middle East News
12:13
Egyptian President calls for 'decisive stand' to push for truce in Gaza
0
Middle East News
12:11
Arab League supports South Africa's legal action against Israel
Middle East News
12:11
Arab League supports South Africa's legal action against Israel
0
World News
12:05
Blinken accuses Iran of 'assisting and inciting' Houthis to target ships in the Red Sea
World News
12:05
Blinken accuses Iran of 'assisting and inciting' Houthis to target ships in the Red Sea
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
12:13
Egyptian President calls for 'decisive stand' to push for truce in Gaza
Middle East News
12:13
Egyptian President calls for 'decisive stand' to push for truce in Gaza
0
Middle East News
12:11
Arab League supports South Africa's legal action against Israel
Middle East News
12:11
Arab League supports South Africa's legal action against Israel
0
World News
12:05
Blinken accuses Iran of 'assisting and inciting' Houthis to target ships in the Red Sea
World News
12:05
Blinken accuses Iran of 'assisting and inciting' Houthis to target ships in the Red Sea
0
Middle East News
11:36
Leaders of Egypt, Jordan, and Palestinian Authority meet to discuss situation in Gaza
Middle East News
11:36
Leaders of Egypt, Jordan, and Palestinian Authority meet to discuss situation in Gaza
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
11:53
Israeli shelling kills civilian in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:53
Israeli shelling kills civilian in southern Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-29
Impending fate of Israel: The curse of the eighth decade
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-29
Impending fate of Israel: The curse of the eighth decade
0
Lebanon News
10:24
Hezbollah targeted Al-Marj site with appropriate weapons
Lebanon News
10:24
Hezbollah targeted Al-Marj site with appropriate weapons
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-09
Strained truce: Unraveling the 1949 Lebanon-Israel agreement
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-09
Strained truce: Unraveling the 1949 Lebanon-Israel agreement
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:25
UNIFIL, Lebanese army uncover Israeli-extended 'flammable materials pipelines' in southern areas
Lebanon News
03:25
UNIFIL, Lebanese army uncover Israeli-extended 'flammable materials pipelines' in southern areas
2
Lebanon News
14:29
Israel says it killed a senior Hezbollah commander
Lebanon News
14:29
Israel says it killed a senior Hezbollah commander
3
Lebanon News
10:14
Gantz: If Lebanon wants its citizens to become human shields for Hezbollah and Iran, we will act in southern Lebanon as we are doing in Gaza now
Lebanon News
10:14
Gantz: If Lebanon wants its citizens to become human shields for Hezbollah and Iran, we will act in southern Lebanon as we are doing in Gaza now
4
Lebanon Economy
03:59
Emirati conglomerate Al Habtoor Group seeks justice for breaches of 'Investment Treaty' with Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
03:59
Emirati conglomerate Al Habtoor Group seeks justice for breaches of 'Investment Treaty' with Lebanon
5
Lebanon Economy
09:04
Lebanon postpones launch of new foreign exchange platform due southern tensions: Reuters source
Lebanon Economy
09:04
Lebanon postpones launch of new foreign exchange platform due southern tensions: Reuters source
6
Middle East News
07:56
Footage shows Israeli vehicles driving over Palestinian killed in army raid
Middle East News
07:56
Footage shows Israeli vehicles driving over Palestinian killed in army raid
7
Lebanon News
10:24
Hezbollah targeted Al-Marj site with appropriate weapons
Lebanon News
10:24
Hezbollah targeted Al-Marj site with appropriate weapons
8
News Bulletin Reports
11:01
Israel's latest tactics: Israeli forces use incendiary hoses in Southern Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
11:01
Israel's latest tactics: Israeli forces use incendiary hoses in Southern Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More