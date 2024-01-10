Islamic Resistance in Iraq targets US base in Syria

2024-01-10 | 09:17
Islamic Resistance in Iraq targets US base in Syria
Islamic Resistance in Iraq targets US base in Syria

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced on Wednesday that it carried out a missile attack on a US base situated in the Koniko gas field within the Deir ez-Zor province of Syria.

