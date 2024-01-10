News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
17
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
7
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Hiwar Al Marhala
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
17
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
7
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Leaders of Egypt, Jordan, and Palestinian Authority meet to discuss situation in Gaza
Middle East News
2024-01-10 | 11:36
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Leaders of Egypt, Jordan, and Palestinian Authority meet to discuss situation in Gaza
A senior Egyptian official stated that Egypt and Jordan are working to garner support for a ceasefire in Gaza and exert pressure to alleviate the humanitarian crisis.
This effort comes during a meeting between the leaders of both countries and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in Aqaba on Wednesday.
The Egyptian official added that Abbas, Jordan's King Abdullah, and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi also emphasized their opposition to any displacement of Palestinians from their lands.
Egypt warns against the escalation of this danger due to the Israeli comprehensive war against the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), pushing most of Gaza's population to head south towards the Egyptian border.
Jordan is concerned about the increasing instability and attacks on Palestinians by Jewish settlers in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, which shares borders with Jordan.
A Jordanian official stated that Arabs are telling the Americans that the priority now is to reach a ceasefire and pressure Israel to allow Palestinians to return to northern Gaza and alleviate congestion near Rafah. This raises concerns for both Egyptians and Jordanians.
Before the Aqaba summit, Abbas met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is visiting the region on a tour expected to conclude in Egypt, pressing Israeli leaders to pave the way for the establishment of a Palestinian state.
Egypt, along with Qatar, separately attempts to mediate between Israel and Hamas for new ceasefire negotiations in Gaza and the release of Israeli hostages taken during its surprise attack on October 7.
This mediation paused but resumed after the killing of Hamas' political bureau deputy head, Saleh al-Arouri, in Beirut last week.
Egyptian security sources reported that an Israeli delegation visited Egypt on Tuesday to discuss the possibility of a long-term ceasefire in exchange for releasing hostages.
In addition, sources expect the Aqaba summit to address the situation in Gaza during and after the war, including foreign funding for the reconstruction of the devastated region and the mechanism for holding elections within six months of a ceasefire agreement.
Reuters
Middle East News
Egypt
Jordan
Palestinian Authority
Leaders
Gaza
War
Mahmoud Abbas
King Abdullah
Abdel Fattah El-Sisi
Israel
Hamas
Next
US and British Forces Thwart Houthi Drone and Missile Attack
Maritime Operations Authority receives report on drone' activity in the Red Sea near Yemen
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-01-08
Jordan's King Abdullah: Israel's war creates a generation of orphans in Gaza
Middle East News
2024-01-08
Jordan's King Abdullah: Israel's war creates a generation of orphans in Gaza
0
Middle East News
2023-12-12
Netanyahu's post-war vision: Gaza under Israeli military control with Palestinian Authority leadership
Middle East News
2023-12-12
Netanyahu's post-war vision: Gaza under Israeli military control with Palestinian Authority leadership
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-08
Post-war scenarios: Eliminating Hamas from Gaza with Israel navigating new leadership in the Strip
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-08
Post-war scenarios: Eliminating Hamas from Gaza with Israel navigating new leadership in the Strip
0
Middle East News
2023-12-15
Sullivan: 'Precision' targeting of Hamas leaders marks new phase in Gaza war
Middle East News
2023-12-15
Sullivan: 'Precision' targeting of Hamas leaders marks new phase in Gaza war
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
14:26
Former Syrian officer faces trial in Sweden on war crimes charges
Middle East News
14:26
Former Syrian officer faces trial in Sweden on war crimes charges
0
Middle East News
13:53
Armed drone shot down above airbase housing US forces in northern Iraq
Middle East News
13:53
Armed drone shot down above airbase housing US forces in northern Iraq
0
World News
13:44
White House: Houthi attacks in the Red Sea escalate
World News
13:44
White House: Houthi attacks in the Red Sea escalate
0
Middle East News
12:44
Osama Hamdan declares failure of Israel’s objectives, stands firm on conditions for hostages’ return
Middle East News
12:44
Osama Hamdan declares failure of Israel’s objectives, stands firm on conditions for hostages’ return
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-12-22
Lebanon's anti-money laundering system: Acting BDL Governor reveals 'acceptable' results
Lebanon Economy
2023-12-22
Lebanon's anti-money laundering system: Acting BDL Governor reveals 'acceptable' results
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-12-20
Joyful 'defiance': A festive rebellion 'unfolds' in Lebanon, showcasing holiday spirit amid southern conflict
Lebanon Economy
2023-12-20
Joyful 'defiance': A festive rebellion 'unfolds' in Lebanon, showcasing holiday spirit amid southern conflict
0
World News
12:05
Blinken accuses Iran of 'assisting and inciting' Houthis to target ships in the Red Sea
World News
12:05
Blinken accuses Iran of 'assisting and inciting' Houthis to target ships in the Red Sea
0
Lebanon News
13:33
Germany pledges support to Lebanese Army for border control enhancement
Lebanon News
13:33
Germany pledges support to Lebanese Army for border control enhancement
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:25
UNIFIL, Lebanese army uncover Israeli-extended 'flammable materials pipelines' in southern areas
Lebanon News
03:25
UNIFIL, Lebanese army uncover Israeli-extended 'flammable materials pipelines' in southern areas
2
Lebanon News
10:14
Gantz: If Lebanon wants its citizens to become human shields for Hezbollah and Iran, we will act in southern Lebanon as we are doing in Gaza now
Lebanon News
10:14
Gantz: If Lebanon wants its citizens to become human shields for Hezbollah and Iran, we will act in southern Lebanon as we are doing in Gaza now
3
Lebanon Economy
03:59
Emirati conglomerate Al Habtoor Group seeks justice for breaches of 'Investment Treaty' with Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
03:59
Emirati conglomerate Al Habtoor Group seeks justice for breaches of 'Investment Treaty' with Lebanon
4
Lebanon Economy
09:04
Lebanon postpones launch of new foreign exchange platform due southern tensions: Reuters source
Lebanon Economy
09:04
Lebanon postpones launch of new foreign exchange platform due southern tensions: Reuters source
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:01
Israel's latest tactics: Israeli forces use incendiary hoses in Southern Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
11:01
Israel's latest tactics: Israeli forces use incendiary hoses in Southern Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
10:24
Hezbollah targeted Al-Marj site with appropriate weapons
Lebanon News
10:24
Hezbollah targeted Al-Marj site with appropriate weapons
7
Lebanon News
11:53
Israeli shelling kills civilian in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:53
Israeli shelling kills civilian in southern Lebanon
8
Middle East News
07:56
Footage shows Israeli vehicles driving over Palestinian killed in army raid
Middle East News
07:56
Footage shows Israeli vehicles driving over Palestinian killed in army raid
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More