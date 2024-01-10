In statements to journalists on Wednesday, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, the Secretary-General of the Arab League, expressed full support for the legal action filed by South Africa against Israel in the International Court of Justice. The charges include accusations of committing genocide and violating the Genocide Convention of 1948.



Aboul Gheit stated that he looks forward to "a fair ruling that halts this aggressive war and puts an end to the Palestinian bloodshed."



Aboul Gheit thanked South Africa and its government for taking this principled stance prioritizing ethics and human values. He reaffirmed the General Secretariat's support for South Africa's efforts through all possible means.



The official spokesperson, Jamal Rushdy, emphasized that the Secretary-General has directed the relevant authorities within the General Secretariat to monitor the legal proceedings of the case in The Hague.



The General Secretariat is prepared to provide the necessary support to serve the cause and strengthen the Palestinian position and cause.



Rushdy highlighted that the case represents a crucial move not only towards a ceasefire but also in holding Israel accountable, ending the horrible situation that has placed it above international law and accountability.



He looks forward to a ruling that brings an end to the unjust war against civilians in Gaza, paving the way for accountability of all Israeli officials involved in the genocide crime. He believes this will restore international justice's credibility before the global community.