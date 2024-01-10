News
Egyptian President calls for 'decisive stand' to push for truce in Gaza
Middle East News
2024-01-10 | 12:13
Egyptian President calls for 'decisive stand' to push for truce in Gaza
A statement from the Egyptian presidency reported that Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi said on Wednesday that providing more assistance to Palestinians in Gaza requires a "decisive stand" from the international community to push for a ceasefire.
El-Sisi met with Jordan's King Abdullah and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in the Jordanian city of Aqaba on the Red Sea, where the three leaders rejected any efforts or proposals they claimed aimed at "settling the Palestinian issue."
Reuters
Middle East News
Egypt
President
Truce
Gaza
War
Palestinian
Settlements
Abdel Fattah el-Sisi
Jordan
King Abdullah
Mahmoud Abbas
Ceasefire
