Iran arrests 35 people in connection with Kerman attacks

2024-01-11 | 03:16
Iran arrests 35 people in connection with Kerman attacks

The semi-official Tasnim news agency reported today that the Iranian Ministry of Intelligence announced on Thursday that 35 individuals have been arrested in connection with the January 3 attacks in the city of Kerman in the southeast of the country, which resulted in the death of 94 people. 

The ministry stated that it has identified one of the suicide bombers, who is a Tajikistan citizen that illegally entered Iran on December 19. 

Reuters 
 

