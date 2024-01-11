Negotiating security: Amos Hochstein visits Lebanon, urges diplomatic resolution for border crisis with Israel

Middle East News
2024-01-11 | 09:31
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Negotiating security: Amos Hochstein visits Lebanon, urges diplomatic resolution for border crisis with Israel
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Negotiating security: Amos Hochstein visits Lebanon, urges diplomatic resolution for border crisis with Israel

Following a meeting at Ain el-Tineh on Thursday, US Senior Advisor Amos Hochstein revealed to the press that his visit to the country, at "a time of urgency," aims at finding "a diplomatic solution for the crisis on the border between Israel and Lebanon."

"I was in Israel last week, and, as you saw, the President and Secretary Blinken and myself have said we prefer a diplomatic solution to the current crisis. We had those discussions today [Thursday], and I firmly believe that the people of Lebanon do not want to see an escalation of the current crisis to a further conflict," he affirmed.

The US envoy revealed that: "We need to find a diplomatic solution that will allow for the Lebanese people to return to their homes in South Lebanon and to go back to their normal lives, as the people of Israel need to be able to return to their homes in their north, to be able to live with security."

He stated that he maintained "good discussions here with the government," expressing that he remains hopeful about continuing to work on finding a solution that allows the "people in Lebanon and Israel to live with guaranteed security and focus on a better future."

When asked about the Israeli side's willingness to negotiate after what Hezbollah's Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said concerning not initiating negotiation before the Gaza war stops, he declared: "I think you've all heard what the Government of Israel has said, which is that there is a narrow window, but that they prefer a diplomatic solution."

Amos Hochstein added: "I think that is the case. We are living in a crisis moment where we would like to see a diplomatic solution, and I believe that both sides prefer a diplomatic solution. It is our job to get one."
 

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Amos Hochstein

Lebanon

Diplomatic

Resolution

Border

Crisis

Israel

Negotiation

Conflict

Hezbollah

Hassan Nasrallah

Gaza

War

LBCI Next
Iran arrests 35 people in connection with Kerman attacks
Former Syrian officer faces trial in Sweden on war crimes charges
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-01-06

War or peace? The diplomatic tightrope in the Lebanon-Israel border crisis

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-11-05

Lebanon's diplomatic efforts intensify: Israeli shelling nears Blue Line border amid Gaza crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-06

Resolution 1701 adherence: Maronite patriarch warns against Lebanon's 'entanglement' in Gaza conflict

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-11-15

Can war be averted? Hezbollah's shadow looms on US-Israel talks to prevent south Lebanon conflict

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
13:19

Iran seizes oil tanker involved in US-Iran dispute in Gulf of Oman - state media

LBCI
Middle East News
12:15

Israel's Netanyahu says hypocrisy and lies on display at World Court

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:31

Gaza aftermath: Israeli Cabinet confronts dilemmas between prisoner exchange deal or prolonged war

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:16

Hamas' tunnels and the legacy of Vietnam: Delving into the world of 'tunnel rats'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-01-09

Fuel prices see slight increase across Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-10

Arab League supports South Africa's legal action against Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-09

Samir Geagea stands firm: Lebanon needs a President dedicated to reforms, not regional deals

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-12-21

World Bank: Gaza war pulls Lebanon's economy back into recession

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:54

Hezbollah denounces Israel's targeting of Hanine health center, confirms two killed, several injured

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:45

Warplane strikes Hanine: Health authority center and clinic hit, injuries reported

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:50

US envoy Amos Hochstein arrives in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:59

Two paramedics killed as Israeli army targets Islamic Health center in Southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:03

Targeted health authority center in Hanine: Casualties and injuries following recent attack

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:37

Berri to al-Joumhouria: No talk about delineation or new demarcation

LBCI
Middle East News
09:31

Negotiating security: Amos Hochstein visits Lebanon, urges diplomatic resolution for border crisis with Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:57

US Ambassador Lisa A. Johnson assumes duties in Lebanon: Pledges support for peace, prosperity

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More