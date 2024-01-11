Negotiating security: Amos Hochstein visits Lebanon, urges diplomatic resolution for border crisis with Israel

Following a meeting at Ain el-Tineh on Thursday, US Senior Advisor Amos Hochstein revealed to the press that his visit to the country, at "a time of urgency," aims at finding "a diplomatic solution for the crisis on the border between Israel and Lebanon."



"I was in Israel last week, and, as you saw, the President and Secretary Blinken and myself have said we prefer a diplomatic solution to the current crisis. We had those discussions today [Thursday], and I firmly believe that the people of Lebanon do not want to see an escalation of the current crisis to a further conflict," he affirmed.



The US envoy revealed that: "We need to find a diplomatic solution that will allow for the Lebanese people to return to their homes in South Lebanon and to go back to their normal lives, as the people of Israel need to be able to return to their homes in their north, to be able to live with security."



He stated that he maintained "good discussions here with the government," expressing that he remains hopeful about continuing to work on finding a solution that allows the "people in Lebanon and Israel to live with guaranteed security and focus on a better future."



When asked about the Israeli side's willingness to negotiate after what Hezbollah's Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said concerning not initiating negotiation before the Gaza war stops, he declared: "I think you've all heard what the Government of Israel has said, which is that there is a narrow window, but that they prefer a diplomatic solution."



Amos Hochstein added: "I think that is the case. We are living in a crisis moment where we would like to see a diplomatic solution, and I believe that both sides prefer a diplomatic solution. It is our job to get one."