Hamas Health Ministry reports increase in death toll due to Israeli airstrikes to 23,469

The Ministry of Health affiliated with Hamas announced on Thursday an increase in the death toll due to Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip to 23,469 since October 7.



The ministry stated in a press release, "The toll of the Israeli aggression has risen to 23,469 martyrs and 59,604 wounded." The majority of the victims are women and children.



The ministry urged international entities to urgently provide medicines and medical supplies to Gaza hospitals and to work towards a fundamental change in the process of transferring the wounded for treatment abroad.



It also called for the provision of water and food to the displaced and the residents of Gaza before a catastrophe occurs.



The ministry appealed to international institutions and the Red Cross to visit detained healthcare professionals and work towards their release.



AFP