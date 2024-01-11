Hamas Health Ministry reports increase in death toll due to Israeli airstrikes to 23,469

Middle East News
2024-01-11 | 10:12
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Hamas Health Ministry reports increase in death toll due to Israeli airstrikes to 23,469
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Hamas Health Ministry reports increase in death toll due to Israeli airstrikes to 23,469

The Ministry of Health affiliated with Hamas announced on Thursday an increase in the death toll due to Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip to 23,469 since October 7. 

The ministry stated in a press release, "The toll of the Israeli aggression has risen to 23,469 martyrs and 59,604 wounded." The majority of the victims are women and children. 

The ministry urged international entities to urgently provide medicines and medical supplies to Gaza hospitals and to work towards a fundamental change in the process of transferring the wounded for treatment abroad. 

It also called for the provision of water and food to the displaced and the residents of Gaza before a catastrophe occurs. 

The ministry appealed to international institutions and the Red Cross to visit detained healthcare professionals and work towards their release. 

AFP   
 

Middle East News

Health Ministry

Hamas

Death Toll

Israel

Airstrikes

Gaza Strip

October 7th

LBCI Next
Iran arrests 35 people in connection with Kerman attacks
Former Syrian officer faces trial in Sweden on war crimes charges
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-02

Hamas Health Ministry reports increase in death toll from Israeli airstrikes on Gaza Strip

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-07

Hamas Health Ministry: Death toll from Israeli airstrikes on Gaza increases to 22,835

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-08

Hamas Health Ministry reports death toll increase from Israeli airstrikes in Gaza to 17,487 people

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-07

Hamas Health Ministry reports death toll increase from Israeli airstrikes in Gaza to 17,177 people

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
13:19

Iran seizes oil tanker involved in US-Iran dispute in Gulf of Oman - state media

LBCI
Middle East News
12:15

Israel's Netanyahu says hypocrisy and lies on display at World Court

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:31

Gaza aftermath: Israeli Cabinet confronts dilemmas between prisoner exchange deal or prolonged war

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:16

Hamas' tunnels and the legacy of Vietnam: Delving into the world of 'tunnel rats'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-01-09

Fuel prices see slight increase across Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-10

Arab League supports South Africa's legal action against Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-09

Samir Geagea stands firm: Lebanon needs a President dedicated to reforms, not regional deals

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-12-21

World Bank: Gaza war pulls Lebanon's economy back into recession

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:54

Hezbollah denounces Israel's targeting of Hanine health center, confirms two killed, several injured

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:45

Warplane strikes Hanine: Health authority center and clinic hit, injuries reported

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:50

US envoy Amos Hochstein arrives in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:59

Two paramedics killed as Israeli army targets Islamic Health center in Southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:03

Targeted health authority center in Hanine: Casualties and injuries following recent attack

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:37

Berri to al-Joumhouria: No talk about delineation or new demarcation

LBCI
Middle East News
09:31

Negotiating security: Amos Hochstein visits Lebanon, urges diplomatic resolution for border crisis with Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:57

US Ambassador Lisa A. Johnson assumes duties in Lebanon: Pledges support for peace, prosperity

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More