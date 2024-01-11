News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
16
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
7
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Event
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
16
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
7
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hamas Health Ministry reports increase in death toll due to Israeli airstrikes to 23,469
Middle East News
2024-01-11 | 10:12
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Hamas Health Ministry reports increase in death toll due to Israeli airstrikes to 23,469
The Ministry of Health affiliated with Hamas announced on Thursday an increase in the death toll due to Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip to 23,469 since October 7.
The ministry stated in a press release, "The toll of the Israeli aggression has risen to 23,469 martyrs and 59,604 wounded." The majority of the victims are women and children.
The ministry urged international entities to urgently provide medicines and medical supplies to Gaza hospitals and to work towards a fundamental change in the process of transferring the wounded for treatment abroad.
It also called for the provision of water and food to the displaced and the residents of Gaza before a catastrophe occurs.
The ministry appealed to international institutions and the Red Cross to visit detained healthcare professionals and work towards their release.
AFP
Middle East News
Health Ministry
Hamas
Death Toll
Israel
Airstrikes
Gaza Strip
October 7th
Next
Iran arrests 35 people in connection with Kerman attacks
Former Syrian officer faces trial in Sweden on war crimes charges
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-01-02
Hamas Health Ministry reports increase in death toll from Israeli airstrikes on Gaza Strip
Middle East News
2024-01-02
Hamas Health Ministry reports increase in death toll from Israeli airstrikes on Gaza Strip
0
Middle East News
2024-01-07
Hamas Health Ministry: Death toll from Israeli airstrikes on Gaza increases to 22,835
Middle East News
2024-01-07
Hamas Health Ministry: Death toll from Israeli airstrikes on Gaza increases to 22,835
0
Middle East News
2023-12-08
Hamas Health Ministry reports death toll increase from Israeli airstrikes in Gaza to 17,487 people
Middle East News
2023-12-08
Hamas Health Ministry reports death toll increase from Israeli airstrikes in Gaza to 17,487 people
0
Middle East News
2023-12-07
Hamas Health Ministry reports death toll increase from Israeli airstrikes in Gaza to 17,177 people
Middle East News
2023-12-07
Hamas Health Ministry reports death toll increase from Israeli airstrikes in Gaza to 17,177 people
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
13:19
Iran seizes oil tanker involved in US-Iran dispute in Gulf of Oman - state media
Middle East News
13:19
Iran seizes oil tanker involved in US-Iran dispute in Gulf of Oman - state media
0
Middle East News
12:15
Israel's Netanyahu says hypocrisy and lies on display at World Court
Middle East News
12:15
Israel's Netanyahu says hypocrisy and lies on display at World Court
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:31
Gaza aftermath: Israeli Cabinet confronts dilemmas between prisoner exchange deal or prolonged war
News Bulletin Reports
11:31
Gaza aftermath: Israeli Cabinet confronts dilemmas between prisoner exchange deal or prolonged war
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:16
Hamas' tunnels and the legacy of Vietnam: Delving into the world of 'tunnel rats'
News Bulletin Reports
11:16
Hamas' tunnels and the legacy of Vietnam: Delving into the world of 'tunnel rats'
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-01-09
Fuel prices see slight increase across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2024-01-09
Fuel prices see slight increase across Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-01-10
Arab League supports South Africa's legal action against Israel
Middle East News
2024-01-10
Arab League supports South Africa's legal action against Israel
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-09
Samir Geagea stands firm: Lebanon needs a President dedicated to reforms, not regional deals
Lebanon News
2024-01-09
Samir Geagea stands firm: Lebanon needs a President dedicated to reforms, not regional deals
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-12-21
World Bank: Gaza war pulls Lebanon's economy back into recession
Lebanon Economy
2023-12-21
World Bank: Gaza war pulls Lebanon's economy back into recession
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:54
Hezbollah denounces Israel's targeting of Hanine health center, confirms two killed, several injured
Lebanon News
07:54
Hezbollah denounces Israel's targeting of Hanine health center, confirms two killed, several injured
2
Lebanon News
06:45
Warplane strikes Hanine: Health authority center and clinic hit, injuries reported
Lebanon News
06:45
Warplane strikes Hanine: Health authority center and clinic hit, injuries reported
3
Lebanon News
04:50
US envoy Amos Hochstein arrives in Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:50
US envoy Amos Hochstein arrives in Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
08:59
Two paramedics killed as Israeli army targets Islamic Health center in Southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:59
Two paramedics killed as Israeli army targets Islamic Health center in Southern Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
07:03
Targeted health authority center in Hanine: Casualties and injuries following recent attack
Lebanon News
07:03
Targeted health authority center in Hanine: Casualties and injuries following recent attack
6
Press Highlights
02:37
Berri to al-Joumhouria: No talk about delineation or new demarcation
Press Highlights
02:37
Berri to al-Joumhouria: No talk about delineation or new demarcation
7
Middle East News
09:31
Negotiating security: Amos Hochstein visits Lebanon, urges diplomatic resolution for border crisis with Israel
Middle East News
09:31
Negotiating security: Amos Hochstein visits Lebanon, urges diplomatic resolution for border crisis with Israel
8
Lebanon News
10:57
US Ambassador Lisa A. Johnson assumes duties in Lebanon: Pledges support for peace, prosperity
Lebanon News
10:57
US Ambassador Lisa A. Johnson assumes duties in Lebanon: Pledges support for peace, prosperity
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More