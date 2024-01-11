Yemen's Houthis leader: Any US attack would not go without a response

Middle East News
2024-01-11 | 10:18
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Yemen&#39;s Houthis leader: Any US attack would not go without a response
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Yemen's Houthis leader: Any US attack would not go without a response

Any US attack on Yemen's Houthis will not go without a response, the group's leader Abdel-Malek al-Houthi said on Thursday in a televised speech.

He said any such response would be bigger than the recent strike in which its drones and missiles targeted a US ship in the Red Sea.

"Any American attack will not remain without a response. The response will be greater than the attack that was carried out with twenty drones and a number of missiles," he said.

Yemen's Iranian-backed Houthi militants have stepped up attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea in protest against Israel's war in Gaza. Various shipping lines have suspended operations, instead taking the longer journey around Africa.

"We are more determined to target ships linked to Israel, and we will not back down from that," al-Houthi said.



Reuters

Middle East News

Yemen

Houthis

Leader

US

Attack

Response

LBCI Next
Iran arrests 35 people in connection with Kerman attacks
Former Syrian officer faces trial in Sweden on war crimes charges
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-12-31

Ten Yemeni Houthis killed in US airstrike on boats attacking ship in the Red Sea

LBCI
World News
2023-12-20

Houthi leader threatens to attack US warships if Washington targets Yemen

LBCI
World News
2024-01-10

Houthis in Yemen say targeted US ship 'providing support to Israel'

LBCI
World News
2023-12-15

The Houthis attack ship in the Red Sea: US official

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
13:19

Iran seizes oil tanker involved in US-Iran dispute in Gulf of Oman - state media

LBCI
Middle East News
12:15

Israel's Netanyahu says hypocrisy and lies on display at World Court

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:31

Gaza aftermath: Israeli Cabinet confronts dilemmas between prisoner exchange deal or prolonged war

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:16

Hamas' tunnels and the legacy of Vietnam: Delving into the world of 'tunnel rats'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-01-09

Fuel prices see slight increase across Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-10

Arab League supports South Africa's legal action against Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-09

Samir Geagea stands firm: Lebanon needs a President dedicated to reforms, not regional deals

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-12-21

World Bank: Gaza war pulls Lebanon's economy back into recession

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:54

Hezbollah denounces Israel's targeting of Hanine health center, confirms two killed, several injured

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:45

Warplane strikes Hanine: Health authority center and clinic hit, injuries reported

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:50

US envoy Amos Hochstein arrives in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:59

Two paramedics killed as Israeli army targets Islamic Health center in Southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:03

Targeted health authority center in Hanine: Casualties and injuries following recent attack

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:37

Berri to al-Joumhouria: No talk about delineation or new demarcation

LBCI
Middle East News
09:31

Negotiating security: Amos Hochstein visits Lebanon, urges diplomatic resolution for border crisis with Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:57

US Ambassador Lisa A. Johnson assumes duties in Lebanon: Pledges support for peace, prosperity

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More