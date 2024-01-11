News
Yemen's Houthis leader: Any US attack would not go without a response
Middle East News
2024-01-11 | 10:18
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Yemen's Houthis leader: Any US attack would not go without a response
Any US attack on Yemen's Houthis will not go without a response, the group's leader Abdel-Malek al-Houthi said on Thursday in a televised speech.
He said any such response would be bigger than the recent strike in which its drones and missiles targeted a US ship in the Red Sea.
"Any American attack will not remain without a response. The response will be greater than the attack that was carried out with twenty drones and a number of missiles," he said.
Yemen's Iranian-backed Houthi militants have stepped up attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea in protest against Israel's war in Gaza. Various shipping lines have suspended operations, instead taking the longer journey around Africa.
"We are more determined to target ships linked to Israel, and we will not back down from that," al-Houthi said.
Reuters
Middle East News
Yemen
Houthis
Leader
US
Attack
Response
