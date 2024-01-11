Iran seizes oil tanker involved in US-Iran dispute in Gulf of Oman - state media

Middle East News
2024-01-11 | 13:19
High views
Iran seizes oil tanker involved in US-Iran dispute in Gulf of Oman - state media
Iran seizes oil tanker involved in US-Iran dispute in Gulf of Oman - state media

Iran seized a tanker with Iraqi crude destined for Turkey on Thursday in retaliation for the confiscation last year of the same vessel and its oil by the United States, Iranian state media reported, a move likely to stoke regional tensions.

The seizure of the Marshall Islands-flagged St Nikolas coincides with weeks of attacks by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi militias targeting Red Sea shipping routes.


Reuters 
 

Middle East News

Iran

US

