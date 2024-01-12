Yemeni Armed Forces condemn aggressive raids, mourn losses in capital and provinces

The Yemeni Armed Forces declared in a statement that "the American-British enemy has, within the framework of its support for the continuation of Israeli crimes in Gaza, launched a brutal aggression on the Yemeni Republic with 73 raids."



The Armed Forces said: "The raids targeted the capital, Sanaa, and the provinces of Al Hudaydah, Taizz, Hajjah, and Saada, resulting in the martyrdom of five and the injury of six others from our armed forces."



Moreover, they stated, "The American and British enemies bear full responsibility for their criminal aggression against our Yemeni people, and it will not pass without a response and punishment."



They added, "The Yemeni Armed Forces will not hesitate to target sources of threat and all hostile targets on land and sea, defending Yemen and its sovereignty and independence. This brutal aggression will not deter Yemen from its supportive stance for the plight of the Palestinian people. "



According to the statement, the Yemeni Armed Forces affirmed their continued prevention of Israeli ships destined for the occupied ports of Palestine from navigating in the Arabian and Red Seas.