Jordan: International Community's failure to restrain Israel endangers regional security

Middle East News
2024-01-12 | 03:57
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Jordan: International Community&#39;s failure to restrain Israel endangers regional security
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Jordan: International Community's failure to restrain Israel endangers regional security

Jordan warned on Friday that "the international community's failure to restrain Israeli extremism and stop the heinous war crimes committed by Israel against the Palestinian people in Gaza has allowed the Israeli government to escalate its aggression, putting the security of the entire region at risk."

In statements reported by official media, Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said that Israel "is pushing the entire region towards more conflict, tension, and wars by continuing its devastating aggression on Gaza."

Reuters
 

Middle East News

Jordan

International Community

Israel

Security

Ayman Safadi

War

Crimes

Gaza

LBCI Next
Germany: Strikes against Houthis aim to prevent further attacks in the Red Sea
Yemeni Armed Forces condemn aggressive raids, mourn losses in capital and provinces
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-08

Jordan's King Abdullah: Israel's war creates a generation of orphans in Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-18

War and diplomacy: Israeli-US talks on Gaza, Lebanon, and Red Sea security

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-11

Israeli PM Netanyahu: Gaza's security solely Israel's responsibility after war

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-07

Erasing history: Israel's war crimes against Gaza's cultural heritage

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:46

Erdogan condemns "disproportionate" US and British response to Houthi rebels in Yemen

LBCI
World News
04:56

Israel rejects genocide accusations at ICJ

LBCI
Middle East News
04:24

Syria agrees to extend delivery of humanitarian aid through Turkey for six months

LBCI
World News
04:13

ICJ hears Israel's response to allegations of genocide in Gaza

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-07

Cybersecurity breach at Rafic Hariri International Airport: Images

LBCI
World News
03:17

France: Houthis responsible for escalation in the Middle East

LBCI
World News
03:26

Russia criticizes American and British strikes in Yemen, calls for a Security Council meeting

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-29

Ceasefire extension challenge: Israeli War Cabinet weighs options amid prisoner exchange dispute

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:54

Hezbollah denounces Israel's targeting of Hanine health center, confirms two killed, several injured

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:59

Two paramedics killed as Israeli army targets Islamic Health center in Southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:57

US Ambassador Lisa A. Johnson assumes duties in Lebanon: Pledges support for peace, prosperity

LBCI
Middle East News
09:31

Negotiating security: Amos Hochstein visits Lebanon, urges diplomatic resolution for border crisis with Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
12:15

Israel's Netanyahu says hypocrisy and lies on display at World Court

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:03

Targeted health authority center in Hanine: Casualties and injuries following recent attack

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:12

Hezbollah gears Up for negotiations amid ongoing Gaza war

LBCI
Middle East News
10:18

Yemen's Houthis leader: Any US attack would not go without a response

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More