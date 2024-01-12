Iraq condemns attacks on Yemen, says they 'do not represent a solution'

2024-01-12
Iraq condemns attacks on Yemen, says they &#39;do not represent a solution&#39;
Iraq condemns attacks on Yemen, says they 'do not represent a solution'

Iraq denounced on Friday the American and British attack on Yemen, stating that it could escalate the ongoing conflict.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement, "Expanding the scope of targets does not represent a solution to the problem but rather will contribute to widening the war."

In addition, it emphasized the "necessity of maintaining freedom of navigation in international waters."

Reuters

Middle East News

Iraq

Attacks

Yemen

Houthi

United States

Britain

America

War

Foreign Affairs

