Nujaba Movement: US and coalition interests ‘will not be safe’

Middle East News
2024-01-12 | 08:38
High views
Nujaba Movement: US and coalition interests ‘will not be safe’
Nujaba Movement: US and coalition interests ‘will not be safe’

The Iraqi Nujaba Movement, aligned with Iran, said in a statement on Friday that US interests and those of the coalition led by the United States will not be safe from now on.

This comes after the American and British strikes on military targets of the Houthi rebels in Yemen.

Reuters
 

