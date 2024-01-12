News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
18
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Wajeet Rass
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
18
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Oman condemns strikes of 'friendly countries' on Yemen
Middle East News
2024-01-12 | 09:54
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Oman condemns strikes of 'friendly countries' on Yemen
Oman condemned on Friday the resort to military action against Yemen by "friendly nations," following the strikes carried out by the United States and Britain on Houthi military sites in the country.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that it is "closely monitoring with great concern the developments of the American-British bombardment that targeted several cities in the sisterly Yemeni Republic."
It added that it "cannot but condemn the resort to this military action by friendly nations, while Israel persists in its devastating bombing and siege of Gaza without accountability or punishment."
The ministry emphasized that Oman "has repeatedly warned against the expansion of the conflict and confrontation in the region as a result of the ongoing Israeli aggression on the occupied Palestinian territories," urging "all parties to cease escalation and military operations and focus on addressing the root causes of the crisis."
Oman maintains a neutral stance in the Yemen conflict while playing the role of a mediator between the Houthis and the regional states, militarily intervening to support the internationally recognized government in Sanaa.
The capital, Muscat, hosts key Houthi negotiators, including Mohammed Abdul-Salam, and has encouraged the release of prisoners between the Yemeni government and the Houthis.
Meanwhile, Kuwait stated that it is closely following "with great concern" the developments in the Red Sea, calling in a statement from its foreign ministry to maintain "security and stability in the Red Sea region and ensure the freedom of navigation."
The United Arab Emirates expressed "deep concern about the repercussions of the attacks on maritime navigation in the Bab el-Mandeb and the Red Sea region, which constitute an unacceptable threat to global trade, regional security, and international interests."
AFP
Middle East News
Oman
Strikes
US
Britain
Yemen
Attacks
Houthi
Red Sea
Next
British Minister: No plans for further strikes on Houthi targets at the moment
Iran seizes oil tanker involved in US-Iran dispute in Gulf of Oman - state media
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
01:57
US, Britain carry out strikes against Houthis in Yemen, officials say
World News
01:57
US, Britain carry out strikes against Houthis in Yemen, officials say
0
World News
04:06
Germany: Strikes against Houthis aim to prevent further attacks in the Red Sea
World News
04:06
Germany: Strikes against Houthis aim to prevent further attacks in the Red Sea
0
World News
2024-01-10
White House: Houthi attacks in the Red Sea escalate
World News
2024-01-10
White House: Houthi attacks in the Red Sea escalate
0
World News
2023-12-31
Ten Yemeni Houthis killed in US airstrike on boats attacking ship in the Red Sea
World News
2023-12-31
Ten Yemeni Houthis killed in US airstrike on boats attacking ship in the Red Sea
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
11:02
UKMTO receives report of incident in Red Sea near Aden
World News
11:02
UKMTO receives report of incident in Red Sea near Aden
0
Middle East News
09:43
UAE expresses concern over consequences of attacks on Red Sea ships
Middle East News
09:43
UAE expresses concern over consequences of attacks on Red Sea ships
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:36
Hezbollah's message: Strikes on air force bases and Israel's defensive challenges
News Bulletin Reports
09:36
Hezbollah's message: Strikes on air force bases and Israel's defensive challenges
0
World News
08:50
Spain nixes joining potential EU mission in Red Sea
World News
08:50
Spain nixes joining potential EU mission in Red Sea
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:53
Ziad Makary's updates: Laws on rents and schools rejected, Chief of Staff unaddressed
Lebanon News
05:53
Ziad Makary's updates: Laws on rents and schools rejected, Chief of Staff unaddressed
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-05
Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri Persists in Dialogue Call Amid Opposition
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-05
Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri Persists in Dialogue Call Amid Opposition
0
Middle East News
2023-12-02
Netanyahu confirms war will continue until full goals are achieved
Middle East News
2023-12-02
Netanyahu confirms war will continue until full goals are achieved
0
Variety and Tech
2023-11-19
Forbes unveils Lebanon's finest: 14 trailblazing talents in the '30 Under 30' list
Variety and Tech
2023-11-19
Forbes unveils Lebanon's finest: 14 trailblazing talents in the '30 Under 30' list
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
09:36
Hezbollah's message: Strikes on air force bases and Israel's defensive challenges
News Bulletin Reports
09:36
Hezbollah's message: Strikes on air force bases and Israel's defensive challenges
2
Lebanon News
05:04
Hezbollah strikes Israeli Army gatherings near Hadab Al-Bustan, achieving direct hits
Lebanon News
05:04
Hezbollah strikes Israeli Army gatherings near Hadab Al-Bustan, achieving direct hits
3
Press Highlights
02:12
Hezbollah gears Up for negotiations amid ongoing Gaza war
Press Highlights
02:12
Hezbollah gears Up for negotiations amid ongoing Gaza war
4
Middle East News
12:15
Israel's Netanyahu says hypocrisy and lies on display at World Court
Middle East News
12:15
Israel's Netanyahu says hypocrisy and lies on display at World Court
5
World News
04:13
ICJ hears Israel's response to allegations of genocide in Gaza
World News
04:13
ICJ hears Israel's response to allegations of genocide in Gaza
6
Middle East News
03:50
Yemeni Armed Forces condemn aggressive raids, mourn losses in capital and provinces
Middle East News
03:50
Yemeni Armed Forces condemn aggressive raids, mourn losses in capital and provinces
7
Lebanon News
05:53
Ziad Makary's updates: Laws on rents and schools rejected, Chief of Staff unaddressed
Lebanon News
05:53
Ziad Makary's updates: Laws on rents and schools rejected, Chief of Staff unaddressed
8
Press Highlights
03:24
Hochstein carries an important file not presented to officials
Press Highlights
03:24
Hochstein carries an important file not presented to officials
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More