Israeli Army: Three armed Palestinians killed during attempted settlement incursion

2024-01-13 | 04:28
Israeli Army: Three armed Palestinians killed during attempted settlement incursion
Israeli Army: Three armed Palestinians killed during attempted settlement incursion

The Israeli army stated that Israeli forces killed three Palestinian militants wielding knives, guns, and axes as they attempted to infiltrate a settlement in the occupied West Bank on Friday night.

The official Palestinian news agency (WAFA) reported that two of the casualties were 16 years old, while the third was 19 years old.

The Israeli army noted that a soldier was injured in a gunfire exchange with the attackers as they breached the outer fence of the Adora settlement near the Palestinian city of Hebron.

Violence has escalated in the West Bank amid Israeli raids and repeated clashes. The violence in the West Bank had already been escalating before the outbreak of the war between Israel and the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) in the Gaza Strip.

Reuters

