News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
16
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Mhem tkoun Massihi
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
16
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Gaza Health Ministry: 23,843 Palestinians killed and 60,317 injured since October 7
Middle East News
2024-01-13 | 05:09
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Gaza Health Ministry: 23,843 Palestinians killed and 60,317 injured since October 7
The Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip said on Saturday that 23,843 Palestinians have been killed, and 60,317 have been injured in the Israeli attack on the region since October 7.
The ministry added that this number includes 135 Palestinians killed and 312 injured in the past twenty-four hours.
Reuters
Middle East News
Gaza
Health Ministry
Palestinians
October 7
War
Israel
Hamas
Next
Houthi official: No casualties in the latest US strike, we pledge a decisive and strong response
Israeli Army: Three armed Palestinians killed during attempted settlement incursion
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-01-10
Gaza Health Ministry says 23,357 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks since October 7th
Middle East News
2024-01-10
Gaza Health Ministry says 23,357 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks since October 7th
0
Middle East News
2024-01-06
Gaza Health Ministry: 22,722 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes since October 7
Middle East News
2024-01-06
Gaza Health Ministry: 22,722 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes since October 7
0
Middle East News
2024-01-05
Gaza Health Ministry: 22,600 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes since October 7
Middle East News
2024-01-05
Gaza Health Ministry: 22,600 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes since October 7
0
Middle East News
2024-01-01
Gaza Health Ministry: 21,978 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks since October 7
Middle East News
2024-01-01
Gaza Health Ministry: 21,978 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks since October 7
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
06:57
Egypt denies responsibility for preventing aid from entering Gaza
Middle East News
06:57
Egypt denies responsibility for preventing aid from entering Gaza
0
Lebanon News
05:36
Egypt's Ambassador: Israeli assertions are another desperate attempt to evade its responsibilities
Lebanon News
05:36
Egypt's Ambassador: Israeli assertions are another desperate attempt to evade its responsibilities
0
Middle East News
05:18
Houthi official: No casualties in the latest US strike, we pledge a decisive and strong response
Middle East News
05:18
Houthi official: No casualties in the latest US strike, we pledge a decisive and strong response
0
Middle East News
04:28
Israeli Army: Three armed Palestinians killed during attempted settlement incursion
Middle East News
04:28
Israeli Army: Three armed Palestinians killed during attempted settlement incursion
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
01:23
Presidential process standstill: Berri's response and Frangieh's dilemma
Press Highlights
01:23
Presidential process standstill: Berri's response and Frangieh's dilemma
0
Variety and Tech
2023-07-06
Lebanese Nadine Mezher shines in Forbes Middle East's '20 Women Behind Middle Eastern Tech Brands 2023'
Variety and Tech
2023-07-06
Lebanese Nadine Mezher shines in Forbes Middle East's '20 Women Behind Middle Eastern Tech Brands 2023'
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-11
Hezbollah denounces Israel's targeting of Hanine health center, confirms two killed, several injured
Lebanon News
2024-01-11
Hezbollah denounces Israel's targeting of Hanine health center, confirms two killed, several injured
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-07
Cybersecurity breach at Rafic Hariri International Airport: Images
Lebanon News
2024-01-07
Cybersecurity breach at Rafic Hariri International Airport: Images
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
09:36
Hezbollah's message: Strikes on air force bases and Israel's defensive challenges
News Bulletin Reports
09:36
Hezbollah's message: Strikes on air force bases and Israel's defensive challenges
2
News Bulletin Reports
09:15
Key Security Alert for Lebanese Car Owners: Safeguard Your Vehicles Effectively
News Bulletin Reports
09:15
Key Security Alert for Lebanese Car Owners: Safeguard Your Vehicles Effectively
3
Press Highlights
00:40
Beyond rhetoric: The intricacies of Hochstein's mediation in Lebanon-Israel relations
Press Highlights
00:40
Beyond rhetoric: The intricacies of Hochstein's mediation in Lebanon-Israel relations
4
Press Highlights
01:23
Presidential process standstill: Berri's response and Frangieh's dilemma
Press Highlights
01:23
Presidential process standstill: Berri's response and Frangieh's dilemma
5
News Bulletin Reports
10:42
Second Hearing: Israel's bid to dismiss South Africa's lawsuit
News Bulletin Reports
10:42
Second Hearing: Israel's bid to dismiss South Africa's lawsuit
6
Lebanon News
03:42
Hochstein serves only Israel
Lebanon News
03:42
Hochstein serves only Israel
7
Lebanon News
04:09
Analyzing the dynamics: Israel, Hezbollah, and the 30 percent war probability
Lebanon News
04:09
Analyzing the dynamics: Israel, Hezbollah, and the 30 percent war probability
8
Lebanon News
10:27
LBCI's sources: Quintet Committee meeting to discuss Presidential file expected by month's end
Lebanon News
10:27
LBCI's sources: Quintet Committee meeting to discuss Presidential file expected by month's end
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More