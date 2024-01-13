Gaza Health Ministry: 23,843 Palestinians killed and 60,317 injured since October 7

2024-01-13 | 05:09
Gaza Health Ministry: 23,843 Palestinians killed and 60,317 injured since October 7
Gaza Health Ministry: 23,843 Palestinians killed and 60,317 injured since October 7

The Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip said on Saturday that 23,843 Palestinians have been killed, and 60,317 have been injured in the Israeli attack on the region since October 7.

The ministry added that this number includes 135 Palestinians killed and 312 injured in the past twenty-four hours.

Reuters

Middle East News

Gaza

Health Ministry

Palestinians

October 7

War

Israel

Hamas

Houthi official: No casualties in the latest US strike, we pledge a decisive and strong response
Israeli Army: Three armed Palestinians killed during attempted settlement incursion
