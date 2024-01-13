New strike hits Houthi-held Yemen port city

A new strike hit the Yemeni Red Sea port city of Hodeida on Saturday following rocket fire by Iran-backed Houthis, security sources said.



A military source allied with the militants told AFP “the site from which a Houthi rocket was launched on the outskirts of Hodeida was hit,” adding that it was not clear whether the strike came from the sea or the air.



A police source confirmed the new strike.





AFP