New strike hits Houthi-held Yemen port city

Middle East News
2024-01-13 | 12:17
High views




A new strike hit the Yemeni Red Sea port city of Hodeida on Saturday following rocket fire by Iran-backed Houthis, security sources said.

A military source allied with the militants told AFP “the site from which a Houthi rocket was launched on the outskirts of Hodeida was hit,” adding that it was not clear whether the strike came from the sea or the air. 

A police source confirmed the new strike.

 
AFP



LBCI Next
US Armed Forces carry out new strike against Houthis in Yemen
UKMTO receives report of incident in Red Sea near Aden
LBCI Previous

