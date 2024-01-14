News
Thousands of Israelis rally for hostages held in Gaza
Middle East News
2024-01-14 | 01:03
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Thousands of Israelis rally for hostages held in Gaza
Thousands of Israelis expressed the pain of their people and their solidarity with the hostages held by the Hamas movement in Gaza during a massive rally on Saturday in Tel Aviv.
In a nearby location, a reconstructed tunnel was also unveiled in a city square, aiming to illustrate the ordeal of the hostages who were abducted on October 7 and are still held in the Palestinian territory.
At the gathering site, symbolically renamed "Hostages Square," 47-year-old Edan Begerano stated, "We will continue to come here week after week until everybody is released."
Middle East News
Gaza
Israel
Hostages
Hamas
Rally
Next
On the hundredth day of the Gaza war, the humanitarian situation worsens
New strike hits Houthi-held Yemen port city
Previous
Middle East News
2023-11-25
Hamas delays second release of hostages until Israel allows aid into northern Gaza
Middle East News
2023-11-25
Hamas delays second release of hostages until Israel allows aid into northern Gaza
0
Middle East News
2024-01-07
Hamas Health Ministry: Death toll from Israeli airstrikes on Gaza increases to 22,835
Middle East News
2024-01-07
Hamas Health Ministry: Death toll from Israeli airstrikes on Gaza increases to 22,835
0
Middle East News
2024-01-02
Haniyeh: Israeli hostages will only be released 'under conditions' set by Hamas
Middle East News
2024-01-02
Haniyeh: Israeli hostages will only be released 'under conditions' set by Hamas
0
Middle East News
2024-01-02
Hamas Health Ministry reports increase in death toll from Israeli airstrikes on Gaza Strip
Middle East News
2024-01-02
Hamas Health Ministry reports increase in death toll from Israeli airstrikes on Gaza Strip
Middle East News
02:39
Israeli media: Massive explosion sounded in Haifa Bay near oil refineries
Middle East News
02:39
Israeli media: Massive explosion sounded in Haifa Bay near oil refineries
0
Lebanon News
02:12
Israeli soldiers kill militants infiltrating from Lebanon, says military
Lebanon News
02:12
Israeli soldiers kill militants infiltrating from Lebanon, says military
0
Middle East News
01:22
On the hundredth day of the Gaza war, the humanitarian situation worsens
Middle East News
01:22
On the hundredth day of the Gaza war, the humanitarian situation worsens
0
Middle East News
12:17
New strike hits Houthi-held Yemen port city
Middle East News
12:17
New strike hits Houthi-held Yemen port city
World News
2023-07-10
Spain coast guard spots boat during search for missing migrant vessel
World News
2023-07-10
Spain coast guard spots boat during search for missing migrant vessel
0
Press Highlights
2024-01-13
Beyond rhetoric: The intricacies of Hochstein's mediation in Lebanon-Israel relations
Press Highlights
2024-01-13
Beyond rhetoric: The intricacies of Hochstein's mediation in Lebanon-Israel relations
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-18
Challenges to the Two-State Solution: Security Concerns and Geopolitical Realities
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-18
Challenges to the Two-State Solution: Security Concerns and Geopolitical Realities
0
Lebanon News
07:41
Israeli Army launches preemptive strike on southern Lebanon, fighter jets attack Hezbollah targets
Lebanon News
07:41
Israeli Army launches preemptive strike on southern Lebanon, fighter jets attack Hezbollah targets
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
1
Lebanon News
07:41
Israeli Army launches preemptive strike on southern Lebanon, fighter jets attack Hezbollah targets
Lebanon News
07:41
Israeli Army launches preemptive strike on southern Lebanon, fighter jets attack Hezbollah targets
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
War effects on Lebanese perceptions: Study reveals sectarian divide
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
War effects on Lebanese perceptions: Study reveals sectarian divide
3
Lebanon News
07:58
Hezbollah strikes Birkat Risha site with appropriate weapons
Lebanon News
07:58
Hezbollah strikes Birkat Risha site with appropriate weapons
4
Lebanon News
03:42
Hochstein serves only Israel
Lebanon News
03:42
Hochstein serves only Israel
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:24
Shift in strategy and political challenges: Israel enters a new phase on the 100th day of Gaza war
News Bulletin Reports
11:24
Shift in strategy and political challenges: Israel enters a new phase on the 100th day of Gaza war
6
Lebanon News
04:09
Analyzing the dynamics: Israel, Hezbollah, and the 30 percent war probability
Lebanon News
04:09
Analyzing the dynamics: Israel, Hezbollah, and the 30 percent war probability
7
Lebanon News
07:49
Israeli Army conducts airstrike on Mays al-Jabal
Lebanon News
07:49
Israeli Army conducts airstrike on Mays al-Jabal
8
News Bulletin Reports
11:30
Attacks on Yemen: US and British Forces face retaliation
News Bulletin Reports
11:30
Attacks on Yemen: US and British Forces face retaliation
