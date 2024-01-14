Thousands of Israelis rally for hostages held in Gaza

2024-01-14 | 01:03
LBCI
LBCI
Thousands of Israelis rally for hostages held in Gaza
Thousands of Israelis rally for hostages held in Gaza

Thousands of Israelis expressed the pain of their people and their solidarity with the hostages held by the Hamas movement in Gaza during a massive rally on Saturday in Tel Aviv.

In a nearby location, a reconstructed tunnel was also unveiled in a city square, aiming to illustrate the ordeal of the hostages who were abducted on October 7 and are still held in the Palestinian territory.

At the gathering site, symbolically renamed "Hostages Square," 47-year-old Edan Begerano stated, "We will continue to come here week after week until everybody is released."
 

Middle East News

Gaza

Israel

Hostages

Hamas

Rally

On the hundredth day of the Gaza war, the humanitarian situation worsens
New strike hits Houthi-held Yemen port city
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

