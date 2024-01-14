Thousands of Israelis rally for hostages held in Gaza

Thousands of Israelis expressed the pain of their people and their solidarity with the hostages held by the Hamas movement in Gaza during a massive rally on Saturday in Tel Aviv.



In a nearby location, a reconstructed tunnel was also unveiled in a city square, aiming to illustrate the ordeal of the hostages who were abducted on October 7 and are still held in the Palestinian territory.



At the gathering site, symbolically renamed "Hostages Square," 47-year-old Edan Begerano stated, "We will continue to come here week after week until everybody is released."