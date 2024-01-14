Israeli forces arrest 25 Palestinians, including sisters of assassinated Hamas official, Saleh al-Arouri

Two Palestinian institutions reported that Israeli forces arrested at least 25 Palestinians on Saturday night in the West Bank, including the sisters of Saleh al-Arouri, the Deputy Head of the Political Bureau of Hamas, who was assassinated in the southern suburbs of Beirut earlier this month.



The Commission of Detainees Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoners Society stated in a joint statement that "15 citizens from Gaza workers in the town of Biddya in the Salfit Governorate" were also arrested in the West Bank.



They were workers who were in Israel before the Hamas attack on southern Israel on the seventh of October.



The Palestinian Prisoners Society explained that Dalal al-Arouri (53 years old) was arrested from her home in the town of 'Arura north of Ramallah, and her sister Fatima (48 years old) was arrested from her home in the city of Al-Bireh.



There has been no comment from the Israeli authorities yet regarding the arrest of the two sisters, Dalal and Fatima al-Arouri.



The joint statement on the new arrests stated: "The total number of arrests after the seventh of October has risen to about 5,875 [...] This total includes those who were arrested from their homes, through military checkpoints, those forced to surrender under pressure, and those taken as hostages."