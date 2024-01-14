News
Israeli media reports: Critical injuries in Galilee after missile launch
Middle East News
2024-01-14 | 06:04
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli media reports: Critical injuries in Galilee after missile launch
Israeli media announced the injury of two individuals, including one in critical condition, as a result of launching anti-tank missiles from Lebanon towards the "Yuval " settlement in the Galilee, near the border with Lebanon.
Breaking Headlines
Middle East News
Israel
Missiles
Lebanon
Galilee
Border
