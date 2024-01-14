Gaza war enters 100th day: Health Ministry spokesperson unveils toll, 'alarming' figures

Middle East News
2024-01-14 | 07:15
High views
Gaza war enters 100th day: Health Ministry spokesperson unveils toll, 'alarming' figures
Gaza war enters 100th day: Health Ministry spokesperson unveils toll, 'alarming' figures

As the Gaza war reaches the 100-day mark, the health ministry spokesperson, Ashraf Al-Qudra, confirmed that the death toll of the "Israeli aggression" has risen to 23,968 martyrs and 60,582 injuries since October 7th.

"The Israeli aggression [...] killed 337 healthcare professionals and detained 99 others in harsh conditions," he reported.

He stated that the Israeli forces targeted 150 health institutions, closed 30 hospitals and 53 health centers, and destroyed 121 ambulances, adding that the "occupation committed 11 massacres against families in the Gaza Strip, resulting in 125 martyrs and 265 injuries. This is only what reached the hospitals in the last 24 hours."

The health ministry spokesperson revealed that some victims remain under the rubble and on the roads, inaccessible to ambulance crews and civil defense teams.

Ashraf Al-Qudra revealed that 70 percent of the victims are children and women, stating that Israeli forces forced nearly 2 million Palestinians into displacement in "harsh conditions, facing famine, diseases, and epidemics."

"After 100 days of the aggression, we call on international institutions to take effective and focused interventions to prevent the humanitarian and health disaster among the displaced," he added.

He blamed the international community for failing to provide "a safe humanitarian corridor to ensure the flow of medical aid and the evacuation of the wounded" during the 100 days of the conflict. 

"After 100 days of brutal aggression, we call on the free peoples and countries of the world to take effective and capable steps to stop the aggression," Al-Qudra said.

He concluded by calling international parties to provide new mechanisms to ensure the entry and flow of medical aid, medical teams, field hospitals, and the departure of the wounded and patients for treatment abroad.
 

Middle East News

Gaza

War

Ashraf Al-Qudra

Israel

October 7th

Deaths

injuries

Israeli media reports: Critical injuries in Galilee after missile launch
LBCI Previous

