Anti-tank missile kills one in Israel near Lebanon border - ambulance service
Middle East News
2024-01-14 | 08:16
Anti-tank missile kills one in Israel near Lebanon border - ambulance service
A man was killed and a woman badly wounded by an anti-tank missile that hit in northern Israel near the border with Lebanon on Sunday, Israel's ambulance service said.
Israel's military said that a missile hit a house, causing casualties and that its forces were striking Hezbollah targets in Lebanon.
Reuters
Middle East News
Missile
Deaths
Israel
Lebanon
