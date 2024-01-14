News
Hundreds of peace activists demonstrate in Cyprus
Middle East News
2024-01-14 | 11:46
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Hundreds of peace activists demonstrate in Cyprus
About 300 peace activists gathered near the British military base of Akrotiri, in Cyprus, to demand its closure, as they consider it fueling regional conflicts in Gaza and Yemen.
Middle East News
Peace Activists
Cyprus
Protest
World News
12:05
New US-British attacks target Hodeidah in western Yemen
World News
12:05
New US-British attacks target Hodeidah in western Yemen
0
Middle East News
11:46
Hundreds of peace activists demonstrate in Cyprus
Middle East News
11:46
Hundreds of peace activists demonstrate in Cyprus
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:14
Diplomatic dilemmas: Israel's choices between diplomacy and war
News Bulletin Reports
11:14
Diplomatic dilemmas: Israel's choices between diplomacy and war
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:26
Houthi response to the strike: Mourning, threats, and Unanswered questions
News Bulletin Reports
10:26
Houthi response to the strike: Mourning, threats, and Unanswered questions
News Bulletin Reports
11:14
Diplomatic dilemmas: Israel's choices between diplomacy and war
News Bulletin Reports
11:14
Diplomatic dilemmas: Israel's choices between diplomacy and war
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:26
Houthi response to the strike: Mourning, threats, and Unanswered questions
News Bulletin Reports
10:26
Houthi response to the strike: Mourning, threats, and Unanswered questions
0
Middle East News
08:16
Anti-tank missile kills one in Israel near Lebanon border - ambulance service
Middle East News
08:16
Anti-tank missile kills one in Israel near Lebanon border - ambulance service
0
Middle East News
07:15
Gaza war enters 100th day: Health Ministry spokesperson unveils toll, 'alarming' figures
Middle East News
07:15
Gaza war enters 100th day: Health Ministry spokesperson unveils toll, 'alarming' figures
Middle East News
2024-01-13
New strike hits Houthi-held Yemen port city
Middle East News
2024-01-13
New strike hits Houthi-held Yemen port city
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-12
Hezbollah strikes Israeli Army gatherings near Hadab Al-Bustan, achieving direct hits
Lebanon News
2024-01-12
Hezbollah strikes Israeli Army gatherings near Hadab Al-Bustan, achieving direct hits
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-07
Operation retribution: Israel's history of targeted assassinations in Beirut
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-07
Operation retribution: Israel's history of targeted assassinations in Beirut
0
Middle East News
2024-01-07
ISIS raid in Iraq kills two pro-Iran fighters
Middle East News
2024-01-07
ISIS raid in Iraq kills two pro-Iran fighters
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
1
Middle East News
03:16
Carmel Olefins reactor explosion blamed on atmospheric pressure, declared no danger
Middle East News
03:16
Carmel Olefins reactor explosion blamed on atmospheric pressure, declared no danger
2
Middle East News
02:39
Israeli media: Massive explosion sounded in Haifa Bay near oil refineries
Middle East News
02:39
Israeli media: Massive explosion sounded in Haifa Bay near oil refineries
3
Lebanon News
02:12
Israeli soldiers kill militants infiltrating from Lebanon, says military
Lebanon News
02:12
Israeli soldiers kill militants infiltrating from Lebanon, says military
4
Lebanon News
06:40
Confrontation at Shebaa Farms: Kataib al-Ezz al-Islamiya reports three deaths in operation
Lebanon News
06:40
Confrontation at Shebaa Farms: Kataib al-Ezz al-Islamiya reports three deaths in operation
5
Press Highlights
00:32
From Gaza to southern Lebanon: Navigating the political landscape amid regional turbulence
Press Highlights
00:32
From Gaza to southern Lebanon: Navigating the political landscape amid regional turbulence
6
Lebanon News
04:54
Maronite Patriarch rejects linking Presidential election to Gaza conflict
Lebanon News
04:54
Maronite Patriarch rejects linking Presidential election to Gaza conflict
7
Middle East News
01:03
Thousands of Israelis rally for hostages held in Gaza
Middle East News
01:03
Thousands of Israelis rally for hostages held in Gaza
8
Middle East News
06:04
Israeli media reports: Critical injuries in Galilee after missile launch
Middle East News
06:04
Israeli media reports: Critical injuries in Galilee after missile launch
