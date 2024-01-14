Hundreds of peace activists demonstrate in Cyprus

2024-01-14 | 11:46
Hundreds of peace activists demonstrate in Cyprus
Hundreds of peace activists demonstrate in Cyprus

About 300 peace activists gathered near the British military base of Akrotiri, in Cyprus, to demand its closure, as they consider it fueling regional conflicts in Gaza and Yemen.
 

Middle East News

Peace Activists

Cyprus

Protest

