Hamas Health Ministry reports over 60 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

The Health Ministry affiliated with the Hamas movement in Gaza announced on Monday morning the death of over 60 Palestinians in Israeli airstrikes that targeted various parts of the region overnight.



The ministry highlighted the toll of "over 60 martyrs and dozens of injuries" in "new massacres committed by the Israeli occupation" and artillery shelling across different areas of the Gaza Strip.



The same source clarified that the airstrikes targeted the cities of Khan Younis and southern Rafah, as well as areas surrounding the city of Gaza.



It was pointed out that the strikes particularly aimed at hospitals, a girls' school, and "dozens" of homes.



AFP