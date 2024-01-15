Israeli Defense Minister accuses Turkey of serving as Hamas' executive arm

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant criticized Turkey on Monday, accusing it of acting as the "executive arm of Hamas."



Gallant's comments come in the wake of the arrest of Israeli footballer Sagiv Yehezkel in Antalya, who expressed solidarity with Gaza war hostages during a match in the Turkish Super League.



In a post on X, Gallant emphasized Israel's swift response and aid during Turkey's earthquake less than a year ago, stating, "When the earth shook in Turkey less than a year ago, Israel was the first country to stand up and extend aid that saved the lives of many Turkish citizens."



Gallant described the arrest of Yehezkel as a display of "hypocrisy and ingratitude," suggesting that Turkey's actions serve the interests of Hamas.



He stated: "The scandalous arrest of the footballer Sagiv Yehezkel expresses hypocrisy and ingratitude. In its actions, Turkey serves as the executive arm of Hamas."