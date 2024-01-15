Israeli army raids An-Najah National University, arrests 25 students

Middle East News
2024-01-15 | 04:49
High views
Israeli army raids An-Najah National University, arrests 25 students
Israeli army raids An-Najah National University, arrests 25 students

A spokesperson for An-Najah National University in Nablus city stated that the Israeli army raided the university early Monday morning, arresting 25 students who were protesting inside for union-related issues regarding student registration procedures and tuition payments. 

Raed Al-Dab'i told Reuters over the phone, "Large forces from the occupying army stormed the university at two-thirty in the morning today, assaulted two university security personnel who were subsequently taken to the hospital, and arrested all the students who had been staging a sit-in at the university for the past 25 days, demanding union-related rights for the students." 

Al-Dab'i clarified that this is the first time the Israeli army has raided the university since its blockade in 1992. 

No statement has been issued yet by the Israeli army regarding the reasons for the university raid and the students' arrests. 

The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research condemned "the Israeli occupation army's raid, this morning, on the historic campus of An-Najah National University in Nablus, arresting a number of its students and staff, assaulting them, and causing damage to its properties and buildings." 

The ministry stated in its statement, "The continuation of the occupation in its crimes and its violation of the sanctity of higher education institutions is a blatant disregard for all international laws and conventions that criminalize attacks on these institutions and guarantee the right to education for students in a safe and stable environment under all circumstances." 

Reuters 
 

