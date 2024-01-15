Israel: Turkey releases Israeli football player

The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that Turkish authorities have released Israeli football player Sagiv Yehezkel, who was detained by the police. He is expected to return to Israel on Monday.



Yehezkel was arrested in Antalya after wearing a wristband during a match in the Turkish Super League, bearing the inscription "100 days," indicating the time elapsed since the attack by the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) on southern Israel.



Reuters