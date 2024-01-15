Al-Qassam Brigades to reveal fate of three hostages tonight

Middle East News
2024-01-15 | 06:47
High views
Al-Qassam Brigades to reveal fate of three hostages tonight
Al-Qassam Brigades to reveal fate of three hostages tonight

Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, declared its intention to disclose the fate of three hostages later on Monday.

Middle East News

Al-Qassam Brigades

Prisoners

Hostages

Hamas

Israel

War

UN agencies urge Israel to allow urgent aid delivery to Gaza through Ashdod Port
Russian Foreign and Defense Ministers hold talks with their Iranian counterparts
