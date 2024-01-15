Iranian FM: US has no right to call for restraint while supporting Israel's war in Gaza

Middle East News
2024-01-15 | 07:25
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iranian FM: US has no right to call for restraint while supporting Israel&#39;s war in Gaza
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Iranian FM: US has no right to call for restraint while supporting Israel's war in Gaza

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said in a press conference on Monday that the United States has no right to call for restraint while supporting the Israeli war in Gaza.

Abdollahian clarified that the resolution of the conflict in the region will not be military.

Reuters

World News

Middle East News

Iran

Foreign Minister

United States

Israel

War

Gaza

Hossein Amir Abdollahian

Military

LBCI Next
Thirteen hurt in Palestinian-suspected car-ramming in Israel: Police
UN agencies urge Israel to allow urgent aid delivery to Gaza through Ashdod Port
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-23

Third phase of war: Israel plans military redeployment in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-12

Netanyahu's post-war vision: Gaza under Israeli military control with Palestinian Authority leadership

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-01

Iran holds Israel responsible for resuming military operations in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-21

Al Arabiya: Israel's military drops flyers warning Gazans to flee to the south

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:44

Woman dies due to injuries sustained in suspected hit-and-run in central Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
08:11

Thirteen hurt in Palestinian-suspected car-ramming in Israel: Police

LBCI
World News
07:07

UN agencies urge Israel to allow urgent aid delivery to Gaza through Ashdod Port

LBCI
Middle East News
06:47

Al-Qassam Brigades to reveal fate of three hostages tonight

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-08-11

Record quantity of cocaine seized at Dutch port of Rotterdam

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:16

Rockets launched from Lebanon target Kiryat Shmona and Margaliot settlements

LBCI
Middle East News
08:11

Thirteen hurt in Palestinian-suspected car-ramming in Israel: Police

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-13

Hezbollah strikes Birkat Risha site with appropriate weapons

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:34

Nasrallah's speech and Israeli airstrikes: A provocative escalation

LBCI
Middle East News
03:38

Massive explosion rocks Juhor Ad Dik area in southern Gaza

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:45

Saudi Ambassador's role in Quintet's return and path to Lebanese Presidential elections

LBCI
Middle East News
04:49

Israeli army raids An-Najah National University, arrests 25 students

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:57

MP Hassan Fadlallah: Sacrifices today a smaller price than Lebanon's subjugation to Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
04:27

Israeli Defense Minister accuses Turkey of serving as Hamas' executive arm

LBCI
Variety and Tech
04:08

Lebanese designer Elie Saab signs Riyadh Season 2024 MOU: Unique fusion of fashion and entertainment

LBCI
Middle East News
06:47

Al-Qassam Brigades to reveal fate of three hostages tonight

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More