Thirteen hurt in Palestinian-suspected car-ramming in Israel: Police

Middle East News
2024-01-15 | 08:11
High views
Thirteen hurt in Palestinian-suspected car-ramming in Israel: Police
Thirteen hurt in Palestinian-suspected car-ramming in Israel: Police

A Palestinian stole a car and rammed people in central Israel on Monday, injuring at least 13, police said, adding that the suspect was in custody and his motivations were being investigated.

Israeli media said some people may have also been stabbed in the incident in Raanana, north of Tel Aviv, which came amid heightened security tensions over the more than three-month-old war with Hamas militants in Gaza.

"This was apparently a suspected terrorist ramming attack," police said in a statement. It said the suspect was from the city of Hebron in the occupied West Bank.

The injured were taken to hospitals for treatment, it said.

Citing witnesses in an earlier report, Army Radio said the incident may have been a car-jacking during which the stolen vehicle crashed.

