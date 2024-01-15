News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
17
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ma Fiyyi
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
17
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel's cabinet passes amended 2024 budget adding $15 billion for war
Middle East News
2024-01-15 | 09:42
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel's cabinet passes amended 2024 budget adding $15 billion for war
Israel's cabinet on Monday passed an amended 2024 state budget adding 55 billion shekels ($15 billion) of extra spending, after three months of war with Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, the Finance Ministry said.
The extra funding includes money for defence and compensation for those impacted by the war, along with higher allocations for healthcare, police, welfare and education.
Reuters
Middle East News
Israel
Cabinet
Budget
War
Hamas
Next
US Navy thwarts anti-ship missile attack in southern Red Sea
Hundreds of peace activists demonstrate in Cyprus
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-01-07
Israel cabinet slated to vote on 2024 war budget this week
Middle East News
2024-01-07
Israel cabinet slated to vote on 2024 war budget this week
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-11
Gaza aftermath: Israeli Cabinet confronts dilemmas between prisoner exchange deal or prolonged war
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-11
Gaza aftermath: Israeli Cabinet confronts dilemmas between prisoner exchange deal or prolonged war
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-28
Challenges ahead: Israeli War Cabinet unveils plan for humanitarian aid to Gaza
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-28
Challenges ahead: Israeli War Cabinet unveils plan for humanitarian aid to Gaza
0
Middle East News
2023-12-25
Israeli Finance Ministry: War with Hamas will cost at least $14 billion in 2024
Middle East News
2023-12-25
Israeli Finance Ministry: War with Hamas will cost at least $14 billion in 2024
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:52
Hochstein's mission: Seeking de-escalation amidst Israeli operations in Gaza
News Bulletin Reports
10:52
Hochstein's mission: Seeking de-escalation amidst Israeli operations in Gaza
0
Middle East News
08:44
Woman dies due to injuries sustained in suspected hit-and-run in central Israel
Middle East News
08:44
Woman dies due to injuries sustained in suspected hit-and-run in central Israel
0
Middle East News
08:11
Thirteen hurt in Palestinian-suspected car-ramming in Israel: Police
Middle East News
08:11
Thirteen hurt in Palestinian-suspected car-ramming in Israel: Police
0
Middle East News
07:25
Iranian FM: US has no right to call for restraint while supporting Israel's war in Gaza
Middle East News
07:25
Iranian FM: US has no right to call for restraint while supporting Israel's war in Gaza
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-14
Member of Fatah's Revolutionary Council to LBCI: Netanyahu wants to continue the war and is trying to open the northern front
Lebanon News
2024-01-14
Member of Fatah's Revolutionary Council to LBCI: Netanyahu wants to continue the war and is trying to open the northern front
0
World News
2023-06-27
China's premier says West's economic de-risking 'false proposition'
World News
2023-06-27
China's premier says West's economic de-risking 'false proposition'
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-01-10
Emirati conglomerate Al Habtoor Group seeks justice for breaches of 'Investment Treaty' with Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2024-01-10
Emirati conglomerate Al Habtoor Group seeks justice for breaches of 'Investment Treaty' with Lebanon
0
Press Highlights
2023-12-04
Diplomatic dynamics: Quintet Committee's intensified movement amid southern escalation
Press Highlights
2023-12-04
Diplomatic dynamics: Quintet Committee's intensified movement amid southern escalation
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
01:34
Nasrallah's speech and Israeli airstrikes: A provocative escalation
Press Highlights
01:34
Nasrallah's speech and Israeli airstrikes: A provocative escalation
2
Middle East News
03:38
Massive explosion rocks Juhor Ad Dik area in southern Gaza
Middle East News
03:38
Massive explosion rocks Juhor Ad Dik area in southern Gaza
3
World News
10:11
Explosion heard near port of Hodeidah, Yemen
World News
10:11
Explosion heard near port of Hodeidah, Yemen
4
Press Highlights
00:45
Saudi Ambassador's role in Quintet's return and path to Lebanese Presidential elections
Press Highlights
00:45
Saudi Ambassador's role in Quintet's return and path to Lebanese Presidential elections
5
Lebanon News
05:57
MP Hassan Fadlallah: Sacrifices today a smaller price than Lebanon's subjugation to Israel
Lebanon News
05:57
MP Hassan Fadlallah: Sacrifices today a smaller price than Lebanon's subjugation to Israel
6
Middle East News
04:49
Israeli army raids An-Najah National University, arrests 25 students
Middle East News
04:49
Israeli army raids An-Najah National University, arrests 25 students
7
Variety and Tech
04:08
Lebanese designer Elie Saab signs Riyadh Season 2024 MOU: Unique fusion of fashion and entertainment
Variety and Tech
04:08
Lebanese designer Elie Saab signs Riyadh Season 2024 MOU: Unique fusion of fashion and entertainment
8
Middle East News
04:27
Israeli Defense Minister accuses Turkey of serving as Hamas' executive arm
Middle East News
04:27
Israeli Defense Minister accuses Turkey of serving as Hamas' executive arm
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More