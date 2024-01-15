Israel's cabinet passes amended 2024 budget adding $15 billion for war

2024-01-15 | 09:42
Israel&#39;s cabinet passes amended 2024 budget adding $15 billion for war
Israel's cabinet passes amended 2024 budget adding $15 billion for war

Israel's cabinet on Monday passed an amended 2024 state budget adding 55 billion shekels ($15 billion) of extra spending, after three months of war with Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, the Finance Ministry said.

The extra funding includes money for defence and compensation for those impacted by the war, along with higher allocations for healthcare, police, welfare and education.

Reuters
 

