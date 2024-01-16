News
Iran says Revolutionary Guards attack Israel's 'spy headquarters' in Iraq, vow more revenge
Middle East News
2024-01-16 | 02:00
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Iran says Revolutionary Guards attack Israel's 'spy headquarters' in Iraq, vow more revenge
Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they attacked the "spy headquarters" of Israel in Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, state media reported late on Monday, while the elite force said they also struck in Syria against the Islamic State.
The strikes come amid concerns about the escalation of a conflict that has spread through the Middle East since the war between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas began on October 7, with Iran's allies also entering the fray from Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Yemen.
"In response to the recent atrocities of the Zionist regime, causing the killing of commanders of the Guards and the Axis of Resistance ... one of the main Mossad espionage headquarters in Iraq's Kurdistan region was destroyed with ballistic missiles," the Guards said in a statement.
Reuters could not independently verify the report. Israeli government officials were not reachable for immediate comment.
In addition to the strikes northeast of Kurdistan's capital Erbil in a residential area near the US consulate, the Guards said they "fired a number of ballistic missiles in Syria and destroyed the perpetrators of terrorist operations" in Iran, including the Islamic State.
Reuters
Middle East News
Iran
Revolutionary Guards
Attack
Israel
Spy
Headquarter
Iraq
Revenge
