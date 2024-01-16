Egypt thwarts drug smuggling attempt on border with Israel

Middle East News
2024-01-16 | 02:11
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Egypt thwarts drug smuggling attempt on border with Israel
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Egypt thwarts drug smuggling attempt on border with Israel

Egypt thwarted a drug smuggling attempt after an exchange of gunfire close to a crossing on the border with Israel, where aid deliveries for Gaza are being inspected, its army spokesperson said on Tuesday.

One person was killed in the incident in the Sinai peninsula and six drug smugglers were arrested south of the Al-Awja border crossing, known in Israel as the Nitzana crossing, the spokesperson added.

An Israeli official also said the suspects were most probably trying to smuggle drugs across the border from Egypt, which has been at peace with Israel for decades.

The Israeli army's Arabic spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, said 20 suspects, including gunmen, approached the border near Nitzana before being fired at by soldiers there. Injuries were reported, he added on social media platform X.

 
Reuters

Middle East News

Egypt

Drug

Smuggling

Attempt

Border

Israel

LBCI Next
Explosive goes off in southeastern Iran, causes no casualties
Iran says Revolutionary Guards attack Israel's 'spy headquarters' in Iraq, vow more revenge
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-13

Egypt's Ambassador: Israeli assertions are another desperate attempt to evade its responsibilities

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-19

Five Syrians killed in Jordanian strikes at border with Syria in fight against drug smuggling

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-27

Rocket falling in Egyptian city on border with Israel leaves 6 people wounded

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-14

Anti-tank missile kills one in Israel near Lebanon border - ambulance service

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
06:02

Qatar's PM: Liquefied natural gas shipments 'will be affected' by lack of security in Red Sea

LBCI
Middle East News
05:52

More than 24,000 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since October 7

LBCI
Middle East News
05:30

Jordanian FM: Israel places significant obstacles to the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:08

Hezbollah strikes Israeli military gathering near Even Menachem settlement

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-10-20

Lebanese village Douma earns its place on UNWTO's 2023 Best Tourism Villages list

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-25

Beneath the Surface: The Strategic Role of Gaza's Tunnels in Resistance

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-10

New taxes and fees: Lebanon's 2024 budget shifts to dollar payments

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-14

Israeli media: Massive explosion sounded in Haifa Bay near oil refineries

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More