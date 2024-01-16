Explosive goes off in southeastern Iran, causes no casualties

Middle East News
2024-01-16 | 03:17
High views
Explosive goes off in southeastern Iran, causes no casualties
Explosive goes off in southeastern Iran, causes no casualties

The semi-official Tasnim International News Agency reported that an explosive device exploded near the city of Iranshahr in southeast Iran on Tuesday morning without causing injuries or damage.

The agency added that the bomb exploded near the Iranshahr-Sarbaz road, and authorities are currently searching for those responsible for the explosion.

Reuters

