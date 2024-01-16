The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned on Tuesday the missile strikes carried out by Tehran on the Kurdistan region in the north of the country, affirming that "this behavior is an aggression on Iraq's sovereignty and the security of the Iraqi people."



The Foreign Ministry stated in a release that the Iraqi authorities will "take all necessary legal measures," including "submitting a complaint to the United Nations Security Council."



They also announced the formation of an investigative committee to inform "the Iraqi and international public opinion of the facts and to prove the falsity of the claims made by the entities behind these condemned actions."



AFP