Baghdad condemns 'aggression on Iraq's sovereignty' after Iranian strikes on Kurdistan region

Middle East News
2024-01-16 | 03:46
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Baghdad condemns &#39;aggression on Iraq&#39;s sovereignty&#39; after Iranian strikes on Kurdistan region
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Baghdad condemns 'aggression on Iraq's sovereignty' after Iranian strikes on Kurdistan region

The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned on Tuesday the missile strikes carried out by Tehran on the Kurdistan region in the north of the country, affirming that "this behavior is an aggression on Iraq's sovereignty and the security of the Iraqi people."

The Foreign Ministry stated in a release that the Iraqi authorities will "take all necessary legal measures," including "submitting a complaint to the United Nations Security Council." 

They also announced the formation of an investigative committee to inform "the Iraqi and international public opinion of the facts and to prove the falsity of the claims made by the entities behind these condemned actions."

AFP
 

Middle East News

Baghdad

Iraq

Iran

Strikes

Kurdistan Region

Aggression

Tehran

LBCI Next
France: Iran violates Iraq's sovereignty and contributes to escalating regional tensions
Three drones shot down over US base in northern Iraq
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
05:05

Iraq recalls its ambassador to Tehran for consultations after 'Iranian attacks'

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-22

Five members of a pro-Iranian group were killed in new US strikes in Iraq

LBCI
Middle East News
04:00

Iran: We launched missiles toward Iraq and Syria to deter security threats

LBCI
World News
03:53

France: Iran violates Iraq's sovereignty and contributes to escalating regional tensions

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
06:02

Qatar's PM: Liquefied natural gas shipments 'will be affected' by lack of security in Red Sea

LBCI
Middle East News
05:52

More than 24,000 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since October 7

LBCI
Middle East News
05:30

Jordanian FM: Israel places significant obstacles to the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:08

Hezbollah strikes Israeli military gathering near Even Menachem settlement

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:06

Incident in southern Lebanon: Merkava tank targets residential areas

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-09

Egypt's elections and el-Sisi's grip on power: Economic crisis temporarily overshadowed by Gaza war

LBCI
World News
05:55

Trump secures frontrunner status with record Iowa win

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-10-20

Lebanese village Douma earns its place on UNWTO's 2023 Best Tourism Villages list

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More